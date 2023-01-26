Daisy Jones & the Six trailer, release date and everything we know so far

The official trailer for Prime Video's miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six has been released and will premiere on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Daisy Jones & the Six stars Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon and Tom Wright. Jacqueline Obradors and Timothy Olyphant will also briefly appear on the show.

The show is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It is filmed in a documentary style which also includes background interviews with the band. But ultimately, it's a fictional story that captures the essence and vibe of the 70s rock and hippie culture.

Let's take a look at whatever we know about Daisy Jones & the Six so far.

Daisy Jones & the Six follows the rise and fall of a fictional band

The show's trailer shows the band touring, recording, and their love-hate relationship with each other. The miniseries will narrate the tale of the rise and fall of a renowned fictional rock band called Daisy Jones & the Six, in the 1970s led by Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin).

Even though the band achieves unfathomable stardom, they unexpectedly spit after internal conflicts between the band members.

In the trailer, Keough's Daisy is seen asking,

"Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything. But how much of everything do you really want to know?"

Taylor Jenkins Reid, the book's author, also serves as the producer for the show. She has crafted a story that transports the readers to the 60s, 70s, and 80s while also exploring Hollywood and pop culture. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old author said,

"What’s been really great about Daisy Jones, in particular, is, again, talk about dream collaborators! To be able to hand that over to Reese Witherspoon and the team at Hello Sunshine and to have gotten Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and Will Graham writing it and heading that piece of it has been just creatively gratifying"

She continued

"Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as Daisy and Billy just feels so perfect."

The book was also selected as a monthly pick for Witherspoon’s book club. Reid has published eight books so far, out of which four are getting adapted. Along with Daisy Jones & the Six, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, One True Loves, and Malibu Rising are also expected to get adapted into films or shows.

The IMDb description of the upcoming show reads,

"Following the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the '70s LA music scene on their quest for worldwide icon status."

The series will have songs written and produced by Blake Mills based on song lyrics written by Reid in the novel. Blake Mills was also nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for Producer of the Year, Neo Classical. Atlatic Records will release the show's original music when it airs.

The band’s 11-song debut album, 'Aurora,' has 11 songs - "Regret Me", "Aurora", "Let Me Down Easy", "Kill You to Try", "Two Against Three", "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)", "You Were Gone", "More Fun to Miss", 'Please', "The River", and "No Words".

The series has been created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with the former also being an executive producer and co-showrun with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. The first five episodes were directed by James Ponsoldt, with Nzingha Stewart and Graham also directing later episodes.

Daisy Jones & the Six has been released on Friday, March 3, 2023, on Prime Video.

