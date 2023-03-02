Daisy Jones & The Six cast list and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video's new series, Daisy Jones & The Six, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The show centers around a fictional rock band in the 70s, with the story told in a documentary-style narrative. Here's the show's official synopsis, as per Prime Video:

''In 1977, Daisy Jones The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two heat seeking missiles in Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, the band had risen from obscurity to fame.''

The synopsis further states:

''And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.''

The show features Riley Keough and many others playing key roles. The series is helmed by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six cast list: Riley Keough and many others to star in new miniseries

1) Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Riley Keough plays the lead role of Daisy Jones in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six. Daisy is a fiercely bold and charismatic musician who's not afraid to push the boundaries and challenge the music industry's perceptions of women. Keough sets the tone of the series with her inherent charm and screen presence.

Apart from Daisy Jones & The Six, Riley Keough has starred in quite a few popular and acclaimed shows and films over the years like The Terminal List, The Good Doctor, and many more.

2) Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Sam Claflin dons the role of Billy Dunne in the show. Billy is a lead vocalist of The Six and is known for his impeccable charm and charisma as a rockstar. Claflin looks stunning in the trailer, perfectly embodying his character's core traits with remarkable ease.

Claflin has previously appeared in numerous other Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, The Hunger Films series, and Enola Holmes, among many more.

3) Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Camila Morrone dons the role of Camila Dunne in the new miniseries. She is Billy Dunne's wife in the show. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Bukowski, Never Goin' Back, and Valley Girl, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Daisy Jones & The Six also features various others playing important supporting roles like:

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

The official trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six offers a peek into the nostalgic setting of the show that fans of rock music and the 70s would certainly love. It offers a glimpse of the titular band's creative process and their unique style of music.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a nostalgic series that captures the ethos of the 70s quite well.

Don't forget to watch Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video on Friday, March 3, 2023.

