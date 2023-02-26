''It was already written like that'': Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone opens up on playing a character with her name

Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she talked about her upcoming miniseries and playing a character with her name.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked if the name was a coincidence, she said:

''It was already written like that in Taylor Jenkins Reid's book, Daisey Jones & The Six, and I just got really lucky.''

In the series, Camila Morrone plays the role of Camila Dunne, the girlfriend of Billy Dunne. The show is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name and is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 3, 2023.

Camila Morrone talks about shooting for Daisy Jones & The Six in LA, and more

Camila Morrone told Jimmy Kimmel that she enjoyed playing a character that shares her name in the show, Daisy Jones & The Six. Morrone mentioned:

''Well, I'll only ever do it now because it's great - my name's all over LA, like, Camila, and everyone else has got their character names. And I'm just sitting there, like, posing in front of all my posters.''

She then jokingly said that it would be fun if every movie character she plays has her name. She further spoke at length about the experience of shooting the movie in Los Angeles. Morrone said:

''Yeah, oh, my god! It was like adult summer camp. We got to shoot it all over LA, and, like, I'm (I was) born and raised in LA, so it's just cool we got to go back to the 70s and it's like cars and aesthetics and clothing and music and original music and it's cool.''

Apart from Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Morrone has starred in quite a few movies over the years, including Bukowski, Mickey and the Bear, and Death Wish, to name a few.

A quick look at Daisy Jones & The Six cast and plot

Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a fictional rock band in the 70s, chronicling their rise to fame and the numerous challenges they face in a decade dominated by rock music.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video's Press:

''Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)—the band had risen from obscurity to fame.''

The synopsis further states:

''And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.''

The show stars a number of talented actors playing pivotal roles, led by Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, who looks in terrific form in the series' trailer. The supporting cast includes actors like Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, and Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, among numerous others.

Don't forget to catch Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes