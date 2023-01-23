When did Riley Keough have a baby? Ben Smith-Petersen age and marriage explored amid Lisa Marie Presley grandmother news

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen recently became the parents of a child. Ben disclosed the news at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral and said:

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

However, he did not reveal anything about his child’s name or her date of birth. But Riley’s representative stated that the duo became the parents of a daughter last year.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen exchanged vows in 2015

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen first met in 2012 while they were working together on Mad Max: Fury Road. They became best friends and got engaged in 2014.

Ben announced the news on social media by posting Riley’s picture where she was flaunting her ring. They exchanged vows the following year at a wedding ceremony that was held in Nepal. The pair were also involved in the building of a school at the location.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen married in 2015 (Image via RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

While speaking to Vogue Australia, Riley said that their family members decided to do everything according to the Hindu rituals. Riley said that she loved the arrangements and that the moment was very special for her:

“That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn’t at present. But it was still equally as amazing.”

The pair organized another wedding in Napa Valley, California the same year. The duo frequently share their pictures with each other on social media and alongside birthday tributes.

Lisa Marie Presley’s family members attend her memorial

Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral was held in Graceland on January 22 and a private funeral was organized for her family members, which was attended by her mother Priscilla, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose, and others.

Well-known personalities like Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber and Baz Luhrmann were spotted at the funeral and Lisa’s former husband Michael Lockwood also came with his daughters Finley and Harper alongside Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana.

Producer Joel Weinshaker was also seen at the funeral and he told everyone that Lisa had only one wish for her funeral which was not to make her sad and that he would try to honor her wish.

Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest on January 12 which led to her death. She was 54 years old at the time of death. Her mother Priscilla described her as a passionate, strong, and loving woman. Before her funeral, her representatives thanked everyone on behalf of her family for their support all these days.

The family requested everyone to send their donations to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. Lisa was famous for her albums like To Whom It May Concern, Now What, and Storm & Grace.

