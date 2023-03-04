Where was Daisy Jones & The Six shot? Filming locations of the Prime Video series explored

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six is the latest Prime Video miniseries that follows the titular rock band in the 1970s through the ups and downs of its career.

The musical-drama, which was shot in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Greece, is in the format of a limited docu-series that details the rise of the band to unimaginable fame and the sudden reason for their abrupt split at the height of their success. Production wrapped up last year in May and the series has now finally made its way to the streaming platform.

From Los Angeles to Greece, filming locations of Daisy Jones & The Six explored

Shooting for the miniseries was scheduled to begin in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production for nearly a year and a half. The delay was in a way good for the cast and crew, as it allowed them to improve upon their musical abilities and get more acquainted with the characters of the rebel band to step into their shoes. This was achieved through music lessons and weekly Zoom catch-ups.

Daisy Jones & The Six finally began filming on September 27, 2021, at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

1) Los Angeles

A large chunk of the show was filmed in Los Angeles, as revealed by executive producer Lauren Neustadter, who said that they:

"took the Sunset Strip and brought it back to the '70s."

She added that the team filmed at the Whiskey and Viper Room, where the latter was transformed into Filthy McNasty's.

2) New Orleans

After a two-month shoot in LA, the team headed to New Orleans to shoot the remainder of the series. Here, the production design team reportedly revamped the 26,500-seat Tad Gormley Stadium to transform it to look like the Soldier Field in Chicago, which was a significant concern venue for the titular band.

3) Greece

By May 2022, most of the filming was done. The team wrapped up production in New Orleans and most of the cast and crew members said their goodbyes.

The remainder, including Riley Keough, then traveled to Greece to film a critical episode of Daisy Jones & The Six. Athens and the Greek island of Hydra were the two major filming spots for the team. On June 2, 2022, the filming for Daisy Jones & The Six came to a conclusion.

More about the Amazon Prime Video series

Series star Riley Keough recalled the amazing experience she had filming Daisy Jones & The Six, at the world premiere of the show. She commented on the filming experience, saying:

"It was amazing because I'm passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half. So by the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we'd been practicing for so long and it was wonderful."

The series made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023.

