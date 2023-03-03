Daisy Jones and the Six episode 1 review: An interesting fresh take

Daisy Jones and the Six, which circles around the lives of the members of a rock band in the 1970s, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023, with a solid three-episode premiere. The documentary-styled series is based on the book of the same name, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In essence, the recently released episodes were thrilling to watch and followed a format similar to the book.

This show seems to be full of glitz and glamour and was intriguing enough in and of itself. It follows the lives of singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), lead singer and guitarist Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), lead guitarist and Billy's younger brother Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), bass player Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), keyboard player Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon).

The first episode is not enough to tell how well-curated the story is, especially since this is a ten-episode series, but it had ample promise and charisma.

On March 10, 2023, the next three episodes will be released at the same time. It will be followed by two episodes on March 17 and 24, 2023, respectively.

Daisy Jones and the Six episode 1 review: Enough promise for a strong start

Daisy Jones and the Six began with promise. From colorful, dingy bar scenes with fleeting smoke and loud chatter to the immense tension of multiple creative waves around the room, the first episode was quick to introduce the show's nature. It is a tribute to bands like Fleetwood Mac, with characters mirroring the typical fall and success of musicians of the time.

The first episode began with a documentary filmmaker probing the band to share their story 20 years after their unexpected breakup. Whatever happens after this is retold in a documentary format, woven with clever interviews and an interesting exposition style.

The first episode's story spans quite an important part of the band's life story, with a heavy emphasis on the early days as both Daisy (whose real name is revealed to be Margaret) and the Dunne brothers find their early footing. The careful pace and the use of good exposition are enough to make the first episode quite exciting.

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper "Daisy Jones & The Six" becomes the first fictional band to hit #1 on the U.S. iTunes Album Charts with their debut album. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Daisy Jones & The Six" becomes the first fictional band to hit #1 on the U.S. iTunes Album Charts with their debut album. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MoLl92Wygi

Having said that, early impressions of Daisy Jones and the Six suggest an excessive usage of stylistic elements. This is particularly intriguing at first, but if the show fails to expand on this aspect in subsequent episodes, the show's interesting format and visual splendor will not be enough to sustain it.

Another enticing element that keeps the first episode much more interesting is the latent tension of the band's backstory. But this cannot go on forever either. A talented cast and an excellent crew seem to be another big reason for this very exciting episode.

Daisy Jones and the Six has the makings of an exciting drama. But there is nothing that could yet hint that it will be a 'great series.' While it has nine episodes to prove its worth, it will have to have a better script and better dialogue.

Episode 1 of Daisy Jones and the Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with the second and third episodes.

