"It was incredibly painful": When Kristen Stewart recalled what split with Robert Pattinson did to her 

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan's legendary chemistry from the Twilight series remains one of the most unforgettable on-screen romances that the world has ever seen. Despite having its fair share of cringe moments, the fantasy romance series had fans in a chokehold at that point of time.

Actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart first met on the set of Twilight and decided to take their romance off-screen, much to the delight of fans. But their romance fizzled out when it was revealed that Kristen Stewart had been cheating on Robert Pattinson with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in 2012.

In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2015, Stewart opened up on how she felt post-split with Twilight co-star Pattinson. Describing how she felt post-breakup, the actress simply said:

"It was incredibly painful. Ugh, f**king kill me."

In the interview, the actress spilled beans on how the tough breakup prepared her for her role in the 2015 sci-fi movie Equals where she acted alongside Nicholas Hoult who was also fresh out of his relationship with The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Having someone with a similar past helped her to process the separation. The actress also said that not all of her friends had "been through" what she went through, so Hoult's presence was a source of comfort for her.

"Relationships, you just never f**king know": Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson dating timeline and what went wrong

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson first met on the set of the fantasy romance series Twilight in 2008. They confirmed dating rumors in 2009 and were constantly under media scrutiny despite wanting to maintain privacy. However, their seemingly perfect relationship came to an end abruptly when news of Stewart's fling with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Saunders broke the internet in 2012. This marked the end of the couple's three-year-long relationship.

Later in 2012, Kristen Stewart made a public apology to ex-Pattinson and held herself responsible for the damage caused:

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him. I love him. I'm so sorry."

"Relationships, you just never f**king know": Kristen Stewart on her relationship with ex Robert Pattinson (Image via Getty)

In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2015 the actress spoke about how her rough breakup experience came in handy for her part in the sci-fi movie Equals. Trying to find out a silver lining from all the heartbreak, the actress clarified how she was initially intimidated by how the role required her to go through the emotional ordeal once again, but she was glad that she could put it to good use.

The actress went on record to say:

"We all felt akin by how much we've been through, and to utilize that is so scary. And to acknowledge it, reassess, and jump back into it? Usually you want to move on. But at least we could use some of that for some good."

Talking about the nature of the movie Equals she said that it was like a "meditation" on the "ebbs and flows of what it's like to love someone". It dealt with difficult contradictions like feelings versus ideals and dreams versus reality that made the actress think back to her difficult relationship. Finally, Stewart acknowledged that all relationships are complicated and unpredictable.

Where do Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson stand now?

Robert Pattinson moved on to English singer-songwriter FKA Twigs as rumors of the two seeing each other flared up in 2014. After dating for three years the couple went their separate ways. The Batman actor then began dating English actress Suki Waterhouse in 2018 and they have been together since. Although the couple has been incredibly lowkey about their relationship, in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2023, Waterhouse opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson.

The actress confessed:

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

Kristen Stewart is now in a committed relationship with actress Dylan Meyer whom she had first met at a set in 2013 but got properly introduced to at a friend's party in 2019. In an interview with InStyle in 2020, the Spencer actress opened up about struggling with coming to terms with her sexuality and exploring it away from the public eye.

Talking about how difficult it was to navigate her sexuality under public scrutiny, the actress mentioned in the interview:

“The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.’"

It all changed when she met Meyer at the party. They started dating in 2019 and are still going strong. The couple got engaged in 2021. As for now, they are co-writing a script.

