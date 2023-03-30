Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 villain besides Joker, revealed

The Batman 2 is one of the two Elseworlds DC movies that fans are truly excited about. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s first Batman outing impressed many as the duo went all-in to deliver a highly realistic approach to the Caped Crusader.

Towards the end, the film took the audience to Arkham Asylum and teased Barry Keoghan’s Joker as one of the future villains. Matt Reeves later released a full clip that was deleted from the film. However, The Batman 2 might build up the Joker behind the scenes while some other villain takes center stage, and it’s likely that this other bad guy has now been revealed.

A recent report detailed that Matt Reeves is developing a new villain for The Batman 2

The Batman 2 villain Clayface (Image via DC)

As Gotham is currently in ruins due to a flood, viewers will see the likes of Penguin and others rise in power in the upcoming Penguin series on HBO Max. Therefore, Penguin was assumed to be one of the villains in The Batman 2. However, a recent report from Deadline details that Matt Reeves and co. are developing Clayface to play a big role in the next Batman movie.

No actor has been cast for the part yet, but Clayface is said to appear alongside Oswald Cobblepot and Edward Nashton. Initial rumors suggested Mr. Freeze as the next big bad, but Reeves is trying out a villain that has never been seen in liveaction movies. Considering that Clayface is a villain that requires CGI, many would be interested to see how he would fit into Matt Reeves’ setup of a realistic Gotham.

Moreover, there’s a chance that Clayface may not be the main big bad as he could be a supporting villain similar to Carmine Falcone in The Batman. In that case, Clayface could be someone who teams up with Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

Clayface in the comics

Clayface in the comics (Image via DC)

DC comics have featured two noteworthy versions of Clayface. The original one went by Basil “Baz” Karlo, a B-list actor who once portrayed an antagonist named Clayface. He later went on to become a murderer.

However, the main one that fans have been following is Matthew Hagen, a treasure seeker who encounters a radioactive pool of protoplasm and transforms into a clay-like substance. His transformation enables him to alter his appearance whenever he pleases, but the catch is that he must go back to the protoplasm source to refuel and use his powers again.

Clayface in The Batman 2

Clayface in The Batman 2 (Image via DC)

It’s safe to assume that the latter version of Clayface will be brought for the upcoming film as he is unarguably the more popular one of the two versions, but how Reeves incorporates him into the story would be slightly tricky. After all, this is a world that makes one believe that Batman could exist in the real world, so having a big CGI monstrosity like Clayface wouldn’t fit with the setup.

Instead, Reeves might go with a more grounded approach where Clayface could probably gain the ability to change his face and appearance. Meanwhile, a larger CGI version of the character could be left for James Gunn’s DCU to explore in The Brave and The Bold or some other Batman-related project.

The Batman 2 is set to release on October 3, 2025.

