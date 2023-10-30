“A true icon”: Internet reacts as Jack Black stripped down and sang Taylor Swift’s 'Anti-Hero' at SAG-AFTRA fundraiser

Jack Black attended the all-star Give Back-ular Spectacular fundraiser at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on October 25, 2023. During the fundraiser, which aimed to raise money for the SAG-AFTRA members affected by the currently ongoing actor's strike in the country, the comedian stripped down to his shorts and sang Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero as part of the effort.

The comedian's performance was caught live at the venue and has since gone viral, drawing a flurry of reactions online:

Reaction to Jack Black performance (Image via @ScreenTime)

Jack Black sets internet abuzz with Anti-Hero performance

Netizens were quick to react to the comedian's performance at the fundraiser, taking to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

Some approved of the comedian's efforts, with one asking for a full version of his cover of the Taylor Swift single, while others proclaimed his performance was worthy enough for a record deal.

Other netizens, however, found the comedian's stripping down to perform "unneccesary," with a few even proclaiming it to be "disgusting."

The comedian was not the only artist at the fundraiser, with other prominent performers also present at the event, including Halle Berry, Lily Tomlin, Lil Dicky, Jason Alexander, Bryan Cranston, and Patton Oswalt. It was aimed at raising money for those affected by work stoppages, as a general press statement on the fundraiser's website stated:

"Crew members have gone without a paycheck for more than six months. Many are facing serious financial distress: losing homes, losing health insurance, and struggling to feed their families. The Give Back-ular Spectacular! will raise emergency relief funds for both union and non-union crew members in need due to the work stoppage."

The SAG-AFTRA strike is part of the larger Hollywood labor dispute, and is the longest strike in their history. The strike, combined with the other strikes in the labor dispute movement, such as the WGA strike, has resulted in the loss of over $6.5 billion since its start.

More about Jack Black's career

The actor-comedian had his first major career breakthrough with his role as Barry in the 2000 romance film High Fidelity. His performance resulted in his nomination for the Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award at the 2000 American Comedy Award.

In 2003, the comedian performed as Dewey Finn in the film School of Rock. This earned him his first major award nomination, being nominated for the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 2003 Golden Globes.

The actor's last major film was in 2011, when he played the main role of Bernie Tide in the film Bernie. The film earned the actor Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award nomination at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Jack Black's recent works include his work as the titular character Po in the Kung Fu Panda series of animated films by DreamWorks Animation as well as in the Jumanji live action film series.