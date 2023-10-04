Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Tentative release date, what to expect, potential new antagonists, and more

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sets the stage for yet another exhilarating ride with the beloved blue speedster. Following the immense success of its predecessors, the anticipation for the third installment is palpable. With his iconic red shoes and sassy attitude, Sonic has become a cinema favorite, and his return is eagerly awaited.

Sonic the Hedgehog blasted onto the big screen in 2020, bringing Sega's classic video game character to life. The movie was met with resounding applause from fans and newcomers, paving the way for a sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which further expanded the cinematic universe.

August 2022 marked a significant month for Sonic aficionados, as it was then that the tentative release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was revealed. The Power-Sonic saga is set to continue, with the third installment slated for December 2024.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to make its grand entrance into theaters on December 20, 2024. This announcement came forward in early August 2022, marking a significant shift from the previous installments.

Both of its predecessors, released in February 2020 and April 2022, had earlier releases. The decision to push the date to December aligns with a festive release strategy, likely aiming for the Christmas holidays' box office surge.

Cast details

When it comes to who's who in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, fans are eager to know which of their beloved characters will return. While official confirmations are still pending, there are some educated guesses to be made.

Ben Schwartz is expected to bring Sonic back to life, with Colleen O'Shaughnessey likely voicing Tails and Idris Elba returning as Knuckles. Unfortunately, due to Jim Carrey's recent announcement regarding his retirement, there's uncertainty about Dr. Robotnik's presence.

The producers have shown a keen interest in retaining Jim Carrey, stressing that they "wouldn't even try" to recast the iconic role.

As for other characters, names like James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Adam Pally are anticipated to return.

Plot expectations: Will it be about Shadow?

While no official plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have been released, certain elements are expected to make an appearance. The film will likely pick up from the intriguing credit scene of its predecessor.

The introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog in the post-credits scene of the second movie hints at a more prominent role in the third installment. With his complex backstory involving Dr. Robotnik's ancestors, Shadow could introduce new challenges and adventures for Sonic.

There's much speculation about the inclusion of the "Ultimate Life Form" storyline and how deeply the third movie will delve into Shadow's connections.

Production and filming

As of now, there are rumors that filming for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has commenced. Industry insiders suggest that the main production is set to begin later in the year. Jeff Fowler, the visionary behind the previous two Sonic films, is expected to retake the director's chair.

Given the success and the graphical depth of the previous movies, significant emphasis will likely be placed on visual effects, demanding a considerable portion of the production timeline.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is gearing up to be another exciting chapter in Sonic's cinematic journey.