Sonic The Hedgehog 3 to begin filming without actors amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

Sonic the Hedgehog film series is gearing up for its third installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with a unique approach that circumvents the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The film is set to commence its production journey in September 2023, adopting an unconventional method that excludes actors from the initial filming process.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) embarked on its strike on May 2, 2023, prompted by concerns revolving around the contract terms with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Subsequently, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike on July 14, 2023.

The effects of these strikes can be seen across the entertainment whole industry, impacting the production schedules of numerous films and television series, including the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Nonetheless, Paramount Pictures, the production company behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, has cleverly navigated these obstacles by crafting scenes that bypass the need for actors' participation.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3's filming unaffected by SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Paramount holds ground

The first sequel of Sonic the Hedgehog was released in theaters, across the United States on February 14, following the second sequel on 8 April 2022.

After finding achievement in the initial two entries of the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, Paramount Pictures has declared intentions to create a third installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The filming was supposed to be set in London from August 31.

A setback emerged when the WGA strike was initiated on May 2, 2023, followed by the SAG-AFTRA strike on the 14th of July. It leads to the suspension of numerous films and TV productions including Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures took an edge and stepped forward. The core of this cinematic venture Sonic the Hedgehog lies within the realm of computer-generated imagery (CGI) characters, prominently featuring Sonic and his companions.

A report by Screen Daily reveals an unconventional approach taken by the production team.

Starting in September, the production crew plans to shoot scenes devoid of human presence until the resolution of the strike and a suitable agreement with the actors and writers is achieved. This commitment to the craft demonstrates the determination to progress despite the hurdles.

The stand-in strategy ensures that filming for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stays on track, aiming for a timely release in December 2024.

While the production is stationed in London, the affiliation with SAG-AFTRA still holds, encompassing most of the film's actors and constraining their involvement in filming, even internationally.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 previously granted Sonic character 49 approx. minutes of screen time, followed by Tails with 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming film, Hedgehog 3, presents an opportunity to expand the realm of CGI-driven moments, which ensures a proper productive filming phase even without the presence of human actors.

However, this development carries nuanced implications for the ongoing strike. The ability of studios to maintain progress amidst the industrial turmoil can alleviate their pressures but might inadvertently extend the duration of the strike, which could possibly result in a delay in the release date.

One must note that Sonic the Hedgehog 3's completion remains contingent upon the conclusion of the strike, as certain scenes necessitate the involvement of human actors.