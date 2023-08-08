"You mean Sonic isn't real"- Netizens react as Sonic The Hedgehog 3 plans to begin filming without actors

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have brought Hollywood to a halt but have not stopped Sonic The Hedgehog 3 from scheduling filming for the upcoming movie. According to recent reports by Game Rant, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will commence filming in September 2023, without writers and actors, who are currently engaged in the Hollywood strike.

This came as a shock to the fans of the film, who were both visibly confused and entertained by the fact that the movie would continue as per schedule during these trying circumstances. This comes after the release and filming of several projects in the industry came to a halt in the wake of the ongoing strikes.

Several individuals took to social media to react to the news of the title beginning filming in September.

Netizen's reply to the latest news about Sonic 3 (Image via Twitter)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is set a premiere on December 20, 2024.

"This is a bad idea" - Netizens react to Sonic The Hedgehog 3's filming announcement

Netizens did not expect Sonic The Hedgehog 3 to begin filming without actors and writers in the wake of the strike. Hence, the recent announcement garnered mixed reactions, as some thought it was hilarious and others urged the team to halt filming. Many believed that filming the movie without actors and writers was a "bad idea."

Individuals took to the comments section of DiscussingFilm's post about the news and expressed their concerns as they wondered how the filming process would work without actors. However, it can be assumed that only the animated scenes will be shot while the strike is ongoing.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will be the third film in the Sonic The Hedgehog series, which kicked off in 2020. The film stars popular actors including Idris Elba, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey.

