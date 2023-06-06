What role does Idris Elba play in Extraction 2? Details explored

Extraction 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2020's mega-hit action-thriller, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. The movie is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Joe Russo was the writer for the film, while Sam Hargrave served as the director.

Extraction 2 has a pretty intriguing cast list, including Chris Hemsworth, Adam Bessa, Golshifteh Farahani, Olga Kurylenko, and more. Now, a new teaser for the movie, released by Netflix on Monday, June 5, 2023, revealed that Idris Elba has also joined the cast.

Ever since the new teaser was dropped, fans have been eager to know what role Elba plays in Extraction 2.

Idris Elba is all set to play the suspenseful role of 'Man in the Suit' in upcoming Extraction 2

Netflix @netflix The Extraction team is expanding! Idris Elba joins Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa in Extraction 2, premiering June 16. The Extraction team is expanding! Idris Elba joins Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa in Extraction 2, premiering June 16. https://t.co/KWq2u35gnt

The new teaser for Extraction 2 revealed that Idris Elba will join Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Netflix movie. He will portray a mysterious figure called the 'Man in the Suit.' As showcased in the teaser, his character will give Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake an offer to go on an irresistible yet almost impossible mission.

At the end of the Netflix teaser, Elba's character says to Hemsworth’s Rake:

"Rake, that’s such a fun name to say."

Viewers are in for a real treat as Elba takes on this interesting role in the upcoming action-packed movie.

More details about the film

As stated earlier, Extraction 2 is scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The film has been gleaned from Ande Parks, Eric Skillman, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Fernando León González's highly celebrated graphic novel titled Ciudad.

The official synopsis for the movie, per Netflix, reads:

"After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Hemsworth is back as Australian black-ops gun for hire Tyler Rake, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they’re being held."

Here's what director Hargrave said about the movie's main aim or goal:

"The goal was to dive deeper into the backstory of Tyler Rake and find out what makes him tick,...The first film alludes to a deeply emotional inciting event, a family tragedy, but for the most part he remains a mysterious character."

He added:

"We felt we owed it to the audience to give them more insight into what it is that drives him. So, we introduce some new characters that bring his past into greater focus and learn more about where he’s coming from and why he’s doing what he’s doing."

Apart from Idris Elba as the 'Man in the Suit' and Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the cast members of the movie also include:

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Kahn

Olga Kurylenko as Mia

Adam Bessa as Yaz Kahn

Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan

Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili as Nina

Andro Jafaridze as Sandro

Tornike Gogrichiani as Zurab

George Lasha as Sergo

Levan Saginashvili as Vakhtang

Don't forget to watch Extraction 2 on June 16, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

