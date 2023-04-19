Will Extraction 3 happen? The Russo Brothers reveal its chances

Extraction 2 is nearing its release and talks of Extraction 3 with Chris Hemsworth have already begun. The original film turned out to be a hit for Netflix as it became the most-watched film for the streamer within its first month. That record was later taken over by other movies, but Extraction’s success cannot be denied.

Netflix has tried to run multiple movie franchises in the past, but they failed to continue with many of them, including Bird Box, Bright, 6 Underground, and others. However, Extraction turned into a bankable IP for the streaming giant and a sequel was announced very soon. But now, its writers/producers have teased the possibility of a threequel as well.

Joe Russo reveals the possibility of Extraction 3

Extraction 2 set photo (Image via Netflix)

Extraction became Netflix’s answer to the John Wick franchise as soon as it hit the streamer. By the end of the film, viewers were left with a cliffhanger about Tyler Rake’s fate. But the Russos had already planned his survival, which was revealed when Extraction 2 was announced.

As the high-octane action sequel nears its world premiere, we’ve already got a promising update on the chances of Extraction 3 happening in the future. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, while promoting their upcoming Prime Video/AGBO series Citadel, Joe Russo was asked about Extraction 3, and he claimed:

“There's certainly room for an Extraction 3.”

Joe Russo in Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel)

Joe Russo didn’t say that the threequel is in active development right now, but hinted that it could be planned out. He said:

"I mean, you never want to anticipate the audience's response, but there's certainly room for an Extraction 3. There are some surprises in Extraction 2 that could open up the world of Extraction, on top of which, I think Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this film, and I think that he has topped the first one."

With Netflix’s hunger for running successful franchises, one can be certain that Extraction 3 will most likely happen. Extraction 2 would have to perform extremely poorly for part 3 to get canceled. But given the reception that its trailer received, there’s a huge chance that Extraction 2 will turn out to be another success story.

Why Extraction became so popular

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction (Image via Netflix)

There were three major factors that turned Extraction into a huge deal. First, it was written and produced by The Russo Brothers, who delivered two box office-breaking Avengers movies right before Extraction was released.

Second, the film got Chris Hemsworth as its lead, whose career was at its peak back when Extraction arrived in theaters.

Third, stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave was able to form a unique identity for Extraction with its long-drawn one-take action sequences. So, the uniqueness of the film is what drove its viewership.

What is Extraction 2 about?

Chris Hemsworth stars in Extraction 2 (Image via Netflix)

Based on Ande Parks' graphic novel, Ciudad, from 2014, the first film told the story of an Australian black-ops mercenary named Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth). He was tasked with extracting the son of an Indian Crime Lord from Bangladesh. Now, in the sequel, he will break into a high-security prison to save the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster.

The synopsis of Extraction 2 further explains:

"After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Extraction 2 begins streaming on Netflix on June 16.

