Citadel on Prime Video: First look, release date, and more details revealed

Citadel will be released on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

Two episodes will be released on the day of its premiere, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

This Prime Video original is a science fiction show that will follow a group of highly-skilled spies working together to bring order and stability to the planet.

It has an assembled star cast and features Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller in a double role as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

The plot for Citadel: What to expect from the Prime Video original?

Amazon Prime Video recently posted the first look of the show.

Citadel was announced in 2018, with a statement revealing that apart from the main series, it will have several satellite spin-offs in local languages. These spin-offs are expected to be set in India, Mexico, and more. Speaking about the same, Prime video added:

"All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world."

The drama is centered around an independent global spy agency called Citadel, whose job is to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

However, there is a jump in timeline, as it is shown that eight years before the current events of the show, a powerful syndicate called Manticore overthrew the spy agency and is now manipulating the world from the dark. Members of the Citadel had all their memories removed and are now living new lives under new identities.

The story pick up pace when Mason, a Citadel member gets located by his former colleague, Bernard Orlick. Manticore are establishing a new world order and only Citadel can stop them. Mason then gets in touch with Nadia, a spy/former partner to embark on a journey to save the planet.

What the Russo brothers have to say about the upcoming series

Anthony and Joseph Russo, who serve as executive producers, spoke highly of the show. Anthony Russo said:

"We’re dealing with a very big show. Moving it and morphing it and changing it and evolving it can be difficult because there’s so many people involved. It was a massive amount of time because of the scale of it and the complexity of it."

Joseph Russo added:

"There are so many great stories to be told in different parts of the world that are under-serviced. It’s been a really delicate but lovely process, and one of the more rewarding of our careers because of the ambition of it. This show has given us the ability to build a new family around the world to tell a giant story in a way that has never been told before."

Citadel has been created by Josh Appelbaum & Bryan Oh. The long list of executive producers includes Anthony Russo, Joseph Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, David Weil, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Newton Thomas Sigel, and Patrick Moran.

The show was filmed in various locations around the world like Atlanta, London, Morocco, and Valencia. The shooting took place when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas described the show's filming as exceptionally tough, considering the damage the pandemic did across the globe. Alongside the show, an Indian series, which will tie into Chopra Jonas’s character Nadia and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also currently in production.

Citadel will be released on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes