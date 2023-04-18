Robert Downey Jr. in John Wick 5? Franchise director picks his dream actors for the sequel

John Wick 5 isn’t a done deal after the way Chapter 4 ended. Even though Chapter 4’s ending could be worked in a way that allows John Wick to return for Chapter 5, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski want a break from the franchise for now.

Whether or not John Wick 5 happens remains to be seen, but Stahelski has a few ideas for the potential sequel. His ideas involve some huge names to go along with Keanu Reeves. One of them is the Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, while the other is MCU’s former Godfather, Robert Downey Jr. These are the actors he wants to bring into another John Wick movie.

Chad Stahelski wants Robert Downey Jr. in John Wick 5

Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves (Image via Lionsgate)

In an interview with The Direct’s Klein Felt, director Chad Stahelski revealed a huge list of actors he wants to work with in the John Wick franchise. So far, the franchise has evolved with every sequel. Not only did it improve on scale, scope, and stunts, but it also kept on adding high-profile names.

John Wick 4 literally became an ensemble project as it brought in talents such as Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Bill Skarsgård, and multiple others to go along with the existing cast members. Now, Stahelski wants to bring in names such as Robert Downey Jr., Charlize Theron, and others.

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy in John Wick 5? (Image via Getty Images)

Speaking of the actors he wants to work with, Stahelski said:

There's a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I'm a big 'Peaky Blinders' fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in. Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did 'Atomic Blonde,' I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She's awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I've been dying to work with her ever since. I'm such a huge fan.

He continued that Jurnee Smollett is another actor he wants to include in the franchise:

"Funnily enough, after 'Lovecraft Country' came out Jurnee Smollett was one. These are people that just for some reason click in my head of fitting in the world. And that's always good."

Finally, Stahelski talked about bringing Robert Downey Jr. into the mix along with Game of Thrones actors like Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean. He continued:

"There's a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I'd figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in 'Game of Thrones.' Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people."

Any of these actors, let alone Robert Downey Jr., could make John Wick 5 a masterpiece.

Will John Wick 5 happen?

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 (Image via Lionsgate)

Chapters 4 and 5 were initially supposed to be shot back-to-back, but COVID-19 changed things dramatically, and Chapter 4 got a very different ending, which surprised everyone. However, Lionsgate has always wanted to make five John Wick movies. So, Chapter 5 will happen.

On the other hand, director Stahelski wants to take a break as he is currently involved with Rainbow Six, but he has talked about coming up with an idea with Keanu Reeves in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, Reeves has stated that he’d only return for part 5 if Stahelski comes back. So, these hints certainly increase the likeliness of John Wick 5 happening in a few years.

Whether it will happen with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Charlize Theron remains to be seen, as a lot will depend on their availability.

Poll : 0 votes