Robert Downey Jr. biggest hits: Avengers and 4 other box office successes as actor gears up for The Sympathizer

Hollywood icon Robert Downey Jr. has been in show business for over three decades. His charisma, brilliance, and versatility have repeatedly been seen on the big screen in some of the most memorable roles in cinema history. His newest TV mini-series, The Sympathizer, is set to be released in 2024 on HBO Max. Robert Downey Jr. is depicted in the trailer donning multiple distinct characters, which are likely disguises, as he is supposed to portray a spy.

The Sympathizer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, written by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The story follows a half-French half-Vietnamese man (Hoa Xuande) who served as a spy for the communist forces during the Vietnam War. Here are some of Robert Downey Jr.'s biggest hits to watch before the impending release of The Sympathizer:

1) The Avengers (2012)

Robert Downey Jr. made his debut as the beloved Tony Stark AKA Iron Man in the 2008 movie of the same name and that was the beginning of his incredible journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His performance in the first Avengers movie, The Avengers cemented his status as one of the most adored characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of Hollywood's top talents, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo, were featured in the ensemble cast of Joss Whedon's 2012 movie, The Avengers.

A critical and commercial success, The Avengers smashed box office records with its action scenes, visual effects, humor, and stunning performances.

The death of Robert Downey Jr.'s character in the third Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame brought many fans to tears. His portrayal of Iron Man will be written in history books as one of the most cherished characters of modern cinema.

2) Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Robert Downey Jr played the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes, from Arthur Conan Doyle's well-known series. The 2009 film, directed by renowned director Guy Ritchie also starred Jude Law as Dr. John Watson.

Downey and Law's on-screen connection was one of the highlights of the movie. Downey's portrayal of Sherlock Holmes was acclaimed for its wit, vitality, and humor.

Owing to the movie's commercial success, a sequel titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was released in 2011.

3) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a neo-noir black comedy crime film that features Robert Downey Jr. alongside Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan. The film, Shane Black's directorial debut, centers around a small-time thief who gets caught up in a murder investigation with a private investigator.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was a critical success, with Downey's performance earning praise for its humor and energy. To note, his performance in the film earned him the attention of Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man.

4) Chaplin (1992)

A name that is synonymous with almost everyone worldwide, Charlie Chaplin was one of the most well-renowned actors and directors of all time. His silent comedy films earned him immense recognition and applause worldwide.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Chaplin is a biographical film that chronicles the story of Charlie Chaplin's life. The film portrays the actor/director's personal life from his rise to wealth and fame from poverty to his troubles with the law.

Chaplin was directed by Richard Attenborough and was a commercial success. Downey delivered a magnificent performance as Charlie Chaplin which earned him the nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

5) The Judge (2014)

Robert Downey Jr. played the role of a successful but shady lawyer named Hank Palmer in David Dobkin's 2014 legal drama film, The Judge. The film also features well-known stars such as Vera Farmiga, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

The movie is based on the story of Hank and his father Judge Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall) as he returns to his hometown in the wake of his mother's passing. As Hank's father disapproves of his dubious career, bitterness resurfaces in the father-son relationship. When Judge Joseph Palmer is arrested for a hit-and-run death, Hank steps up to save him despite his father's objections.

While Duvall received multiple award nominations for his role as Judge Joseph Palmer, including the Academy Award and Golden Globe, Downey's performance was also highly praised by critics.

Apart from The Sympathizer, Robert Downey Jr. is also set to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer alongside Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

