Who received the longest-standing ovation in Oscars history?

The Oscars are perhaps one of the most exciting times of the year. Not only does it see the biggest stars of the generation come together in a night of utter tension and jubilation, but also some great moments and emotional utterances.

While most believe that receiving this award is the biggest honor an actor, filmmaker, or film artist could get, there could be something more precious.

Yes, it is the coveted 'standing ovation,' a gesture that signifies that an artist has transcended the bounds of governing body decisions and managed to affect all those around them. It is also quite not as common as the award, which is handed out every year to multiple people. Only a few get the nod from the crowd which consists of some of the brightest and biggest stars in the world.

But even among them, there is someone with a record of getting a standing ovation so long that it has almost become a fable. Oscar-winning actor Charlie Chaplin, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors and filmmakers, received a 12-minute long standing ovation at the 44th Academy Awards ceremony, where the veteran actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his iconic career. It still remains the longest-standing ovation ever.

A look back at Charlie Chaplin's iconic Oscar award

Charlie Chaplin has been one of the most relevant comic actors even in the present day. It is, hence, no surprise how well-rounded his appeal was back in the time. But things did not always go smoothly for him.

Chaplin was exiled from the United States of America on allegations of Communist affinities. This led to the actor living outside the country for over 20 years. When he received this award, it also marked Chaplin's return to the USA.

The audience at the Oscars was more than amazed with the actor and were willing to pay homage like no other. After Chaplin accepted the coveted award celebrating his career and legacy, the crowd stood up for 12 minutes straight, making an interesting piece of history in the process.

Chaplin was profoundly affected by this amount of love and respect and responded with gratitude. He humbly thanked the audience and the Academy. and said:

"Thank you so much. This is an emotional moment for me and words seem so futile, so feeble. I can only say thank you for the honor of inviting me here."

His humble and gracious response was a sign of how great an artist he truly was. It is unlikely that another actor or filmmaker will ever break this record at the Oscars.

Chaplin had a career spanning over 75 years and gave rise to some of the most significant things in the film industry, including the persona of The Tramp, a figure portrayed by Chaplin in many of his films. Chaplin began performing at an early age, touring music halls and later working as a stage actor and comedian.

After making his big break, he continued to break boundaries in the acting world for many years, until he died in 1977.

Chaplin will forever remain in the history books of Hollywood and the Oscars.

