Who is Oona Chaplin? Meet the actress who plays Maddy de Costa in Netflix's Treason

Oona Chaplin, the critically acclaimed Spanish-Swiss actress, portrays the pivotal character Maddy de Costa in Netflix's latest highly riveting spy-thriller miniseries, Treason. The series was released exclusively on Netflix on December 26, 2022.

The exhilarating limited series has been created by Matt Charman. He has also served as the writer of the series, alongside Amanda Duke. Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman have acted as directors of Treason.

As per the official synopsis for the Netflix miniseries:

"When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light."

The series has garnered a lot of positive attention for its arresting storyline, cinematography and acting by the cast members, especially Oona Chaplin as Maddy de Costa.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the actress as Treason streams on Netflix.

Learn all about actress Oona Chaplin who portrays the role of Maddy de Costa in Treason

A still of Oona Chaplin in Netflix's Treason (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The highly talented 36-year-old actress Oona Chaplin was born to renowned actress Geraldine Chaplin and famous cinematographer Patricio Castilla. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin. She is also the great-granddaughter of Eugene O'Neill, the highly celebrated Irish-American playwright.

The Spanish-Swiss actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Jess in the 2013 movie Powder Room, Ruth Levinson in the 2015 movie The Longest Ride, Jeanette in the fan-favorite TV series Sherlock, Talisa Maegyr in the popular TV series Game of Thrones and Zilpha Geary in the 2017 TV series Taboo.

Oona Chaplin has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV movies, including Quantum of Solace, Pelican Blood, The Devil's Double, Imago Mortis, What if..., Realive, Aloft, Dancing for my Havana, My Dinner with Hervé, Anchor and Hope, Purgatorio, Inconceivable and a few others.

The actress has also been a part of other noteworthy TV series like Married Single Other, The Hour, Inside No. 9, The Comey Rule, The Crimson Field, Dates, Black Mirror, Made for Love, Spooks: Code 9, and a few others.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Oona Chaplin spoke about Treason and her character Maddy de Costa in it. She said:

"Treason is a classic spy show in some ways, but in other ways, it's a family drama. And I think that's what I like about it is it goes into the aspect of what being a spy in the high offices of MI6 does to a family. And so the kids, Ella and Callum, they're very big parts of it. Then Maddy is Adam's wife and Maddy is one of the most loving and caring characters that I've ever played."

The actress further continued:

"Her capacity for love is so so big. Just as an illustration of it, she's adopted Charlie's kids. You know, they're grown kids but the way that she loves them and takes care of them and is really, really there for them in very deep and meaningful ways, it really inspired me to learn from that character."

Watch Treason, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes