Tom Cruise reveals he was in tears during Val Kilmer scene in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise recently appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein he spoke about his movie, Top Gun: Maverick, doing stunts for Mission Impossible, among many other things. He also talked about working with Val Kilmer and mentioned that he was in tears while filming a scene with the Heat star.

Cruise said,

''I was crying, I was crying. I got emotional.''

He further spoke about Val Kilmer and how much he admires his work. In the film, Cruise plays the titular role whilst Kilmer portrays the character of Iceman, a role he'd earlier played in the 1986 film Top Gun. The movie was released in theaters on May 27, 2022, and was a huge commercial and critical hit.

Tom Cruise opens up on working with Val Kilmer and performing his stunts

Tom Cruise told Jimmy Kimmel that he got ''pretty emotional'' while filming a scene with Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick. He said:

''I've known Val for decades and for him to come back and play that character - he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. I mean, that is - you're just looking at Iceman (Kilmer's character in the movie).''

Tom Cruise further described Kilmer as ''a brilliant actor'' and loves his work. Val Kilmer had reportedly lost the ability to speak due to being exposed to radiation and chemotherapy as he was diagnosed with throat cancer. His voice was reportedly recreated using AI technology for the film.

Additionally, Cruise also spoke about doing his stunts in his movies. He said,

''I just try to do everything I can, use every tool that I have to entertain the audience.''

Tom Cruise has two new Mission Impossible movies lined up for release in 2023 and 2024, namely Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, respectively.

More details about Top Gun: Maverick cast and plot

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun and focuses on the titular pilot, who's now tasked with training several new Top Gun graduates while trying his best to confront the demons of his tumultuous past. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel:

''After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.''

The synopsis further states:

''When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ''Goose.''

The description concludes:

''Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.''

The film also stars Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, and Miles Teller, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with the screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

