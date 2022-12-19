"Simply the coolest man on the planet": Tom Cruise vows fans with airplane jump in new Mission Impossible promo

The phenomenal Tom Cruise will perhaps never go out of fashion. After repeatedly impressing fans with his personality and acting abilities, he made headlines on Monday with an insane stunt in which he jumped out of a helicopter after thanking his fans for supporting his 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick. The film broke the box office with its stunning run, and it seems it will not slow down after its digital release either.

This stunt comes as part of his upcoming project, Mission Impossible 7. As the days slide by, Tom Cruise seems more and more ready to take on new challenges. In the one-and-a-half-minute video that Cruise posted on Twitter, he thanked his fans, saying:

"Hey everyone. Here we are over sunny South Africa. We are filming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres. And thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."

Following this, he has a brief discussion with the director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, before jumping out in breathtaking fashion. This has created quite a buzz among the fanbase of the actor, which also seems to be increasing with every passing day.

Ally Sutherland @Ally_Sutherland 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/getfandom/stat… Fandom @getFANDOM Tom Cruise thanks fans for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' — From the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7'



... While free falling from a helicopter

Tom Cruise thanks fans for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' — From the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7'... While free falling from a helicopter https://t.co/yJp9Yvfshw The dude is quite simply the coolest man on the planet! @TomCruise never fails to amaze The dude is quite simply the coolest man on the planet! @TomCruise never fails to amaze 🙌🏾🙌🏾 twitter.com/getfandom/stat…

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled for release in the United States on July 14, 2023, while the sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set to be released on June 28, 2024.

Fans react to Tom Cruise's message before the insane stunt

It's not very hard to please Tom Cruise fans, especially when the actor pulls off something this sensational. Since posting the video on Monday, social media sites like Twitter have been buzzing with reactions from fans of the veteran actor. The general emotion around the video was quite the same across the globe, with numerous retweets and a lot of love showered on Cruise.

Lee Farrell @Leefarrell1306

and

unreal movies! The best cinema experience of the year for me is held by 2 movies! #AvatarTheWayOfWater and #TopGunMaverick unreal movies! The best cinema experience of the year for me is held by 2 movies! #AvatarTheWayOfWater and#TopGunMaverick unreal movies! ❤️

One of the things that fascinates the fans even more after watching the video is Tom Cruise's age. He seems to age like a fine wine.

Julia @Julia_2022_

Thank you from the bottom of my heart @TomCruise I was born in June 1986, I saw top gun with my dad in 1992. Since then It was one of the best memories I have. I was so happy when #TopGunMaverick was releasedThank you from the bottom of my heart @TomCruise I was born in June 1986, I saw top gun with my dad in 1992. Since then It was one of the best memories I have. I was so happy when #TopGunMaverick was releasedThank you from the bottom of my heart

This almost came in sync with Top Gun: Maverick winning Best Picture at the New Mexico Critics Award a day before, effectively bringing the film to the forefront.

Top Gun Archive @topgunarchive Top Gun: Maverick has won Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Original Song (“Hold My Hand”) at the 2022 New Mexico Film Critics Awards. Tom Cruise was also named Runner-up for Best Actor. Top Gun: Maverick has won Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Original Song (“Hold My Hand”) at the 2022 New Mexico Film Critics Awards. Tom Cruise was also named Runner-up for Best Actor. 🏆 Top Gun: Maverick has won Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Original Song (“Hold My Hand”) at the 2022 New Mexico Film Critics Awards. Tom Cruise was also named Runner-up for Best Actor. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AyGnJ6W5wT

Top Gun: Maverick became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. It was directed by Joseph Kosinski with a script from Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film also starred Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick will be available for streaming on December 22, 2022, on Paramount+.

