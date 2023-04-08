John Wick Chapter 4 and 4 other must-watch Keanu Reeves movies

With the recent release of John Wick Chapter 4, now seems like the perfect time for a Keanu Reeves movie marathon. Besides Reeves, the movie boasts a stellar cast that includes Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, and more.

John Wick Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski, has had a solid run in theaters. The movie grossed $245 million at the worldwide box office, just 10 days after its release on March 24, 2023. Keanu Reeves, the star of the franchise, is back as the legendary titular hitman.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Keanu Reeves as the somber protagonist with slick moves and perfectly-timed dark humor. Like John Wick, Keanu Reeves too has played many memorable roles throughout his career.

5 must-see Keanu Reeves movies that should be on every fan's watchlist

1) John Wick Chapter 4 (2023)

In the fourth installment of the franchise, John Wick seeks “freedom” from the High Table but that seems easier said than done. In true Baba Yaga fashion, the body count continues to rise as he meets with opposition from formidable enemies. Even with powerful alliances by his side, it looks like an uphill battle for the death-defying assassin.

As with most Keanu Reeves movies, you can expect beautifully choreographed and executed action scenes. Viewers will also get to meet many interesting characters, old and new, who will add to the storyline. Even with its long runtime, the longest in the franchise, this is one movie that fans would not want to miss out on.

2) Speed (1994)

This popular Keanu Reeves movie centers around a city bus that is rigged by a rogue bomber. He plays LAPD SWAT team member Jack Traven, who manages to jump onto the bus that is set to explode if the speed falls below 50 miles per hour. While co-star Sandra Bullock takes the wheel, he has to come up with a plan to save the passengers before time runs out.

Speed (Image via 20th Century Studios)

A gripping storyline coupled with unexpected twists and great chemistry between the lead characters helps keep the audience engaged till the end. This Keanu Reeves movie did very well commercially. In fact, it was the fifth highest grossing movie of 1994. Not only that, it also helped establish Keanu Reeves as a rising star.

3) The Matrix (1999)

Can there be a Keanu Reeves movie watchlist without The Matrix? Probably not. Starring Keanu in the lead role, The Matrix franchise amassed both critical acclaim and commercial success. Although the franchise has four feature films in total, this list will focus on the first one titled The Matrix.

In this sci-fi action movie, Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a hacker who learns that his reality is not “real”. It is a simulated reality created by robots who use humans as an energy source. He then joins a band of freedom fighters led by Morpheus to rebel against the machines.

An innovative storyline, tense action sequences, and eye-catching visual effects make this Keanu Reeves movie a must-watch.

4) Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Not all Keanu Reeves movies are action movies. He has played many different roles throughout his career. In this sci-fi comedy film, two teens named Bill and Ted, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, are on the verge of failing class. But fate brings them a time machine, and they travel through time to put together the ultimate history presentation.

This is one of the roles that defined the early stages of his acting career. With likable characters and a hilarious premise, this is a good Keanu Reeves movie for when you need something light-hearted and fun.

5) Constantine (2005)

It is hard to exclude Constantine from this list. Especially as the actor himself revealed that John Constantine was a character that he would love to play again, during an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In the movie, John Constantine is a cynical exorcist who can perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons. He helps a policewoman, played by Rachel Weisz, to find out the real reason behind her sister’s death.

Keanu does a great job portraying the inner turmoil of John, who is destined for hell, but keeps finding ways to escape his fate. Not to mention, there are plenty of intense action scenes to make audiences happy.

For fans who love all sides of this talented actor, from his suave on-screen demeanor to his humble and kind off-screen personality, these 5 Keanu Reeves movies showcasing some of his best performances will be worth pulling an all-nighter for.

