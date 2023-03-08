What are red and blue pills in the movie Matrix? Keanu Reeves reveals interesting trivia about one of them

Keanu Reeves, who is awaiting the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, recently revealed some interesting tidbits about his movies and their props. He spilled the details while participating in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on the social news aggregator and discussion website Reddit.

When the Hollywood star was asked if he had stolen any props from his film sets, he replied:

“Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me.”

The red pill Keanu Reeves is referring to is a significant part of the Matrix quadrilogy as that was what set the ball rolling in Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s 1999 release. For clarity, Neo, the protagonist Keanu Reeves’ character, was given a choice between two pills, Red and Blue, in the film.

Choosing blue, the easy path, wouldn’t challenge Neo’s perception of real life, while red would break that blindness and force him to see the veracity of the simulated reality he was residing in. Neo chose red and effectively rolled out the red carpet for one of the most iconic franchises in Hollywood.

Explained: The importance of the red and blue pills from the Keanu Reeves starrer

The red and blue pills are basically symbols of choice that an individual is given to either face an unsettling truth about the life they are living or just remain content with the existing, ordinary reality. In Matrix, when rebel leader Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) offered Neo the pills, he said:

“You take the blue pill... the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill... you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

Neo takes the red pill and Morpheus shows him the Matrix’s real nature, giving rise to the four films in the franchise.

Over the years, red and blue pills have become a part of common lingo, as well as literary, philosophical, and psychological dissections and discussions.

Reeves chooses between John Wick, The Matrix franchises

The Matrix quadrilogy consists of The Matrix (1999), and its three sequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions (both 2003), and the box-office dud The Matrix Resurrections (2021).

The first three films struck gold in the ticket window and generated a revenue of $3 billion, as per 2006 data. Though Resurrections failed to strike that chord, it got a Best Visual Effects nod at the 75th British Academy Film Awards. Given this, it’s no surprise that Keanu Reeves would want to keep memorabilia connected to the films.

Apart from The Matrix series, the John Wick franchise also holds a very important place in Keanu Reeves’ filmography and life. Both are somewhat similar when the physicality factor is concerned.

The sleek action moves and impressively well-choreographed stunts are the signature mark of both franchises. So, when a Reddit user asked him to compare the two, he said:

“Nothing can ever compare to the kung fu training from the Matrix because it was so unique and my first time…but the jiu jitsu in John Wick being integrated with judo and gunfights can never be touched in its own way.”

John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment in the John Wick series, hits theaters on March 24, 2023. Touted as the hardest actioner in Reeves’ career, the neo-noir action thriller has been helmed by Chad Stahelski.

Reeves aside, the main cast comprises Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane, and Shamier Anderson, among others.

