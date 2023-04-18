Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo could join DC’s new Batman and Robin movie as they have shown interest in helming the project. The duo made history with their four MCU movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame.

Since leaving the MCU, they’ve been growing their own ABGO production studio by developing movies such as 21 Bridges, Extraction, Cherry, The Gray Man, and, most importantly, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 2023 is also a stacked year for the studio, as it brings out Citadel and Extraction 2 for Amazon & Netflix.

But it may be time for the directing duo to return to the superhero genre as they are open to directing DCU’s The Brave and the Bold. So, just like James Gunn, The Russos could jump ships from Marvel to DC.

Joe & Anthony Russo show interest in directing DCU’s Batman movie

James Gunn announcing DC’s new slate (Image via DC)

So far, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios only has two directors helming projects from their upcoming slate of Gods and Monsters. James Gunn is taking on Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy, and probably even Peacemaker season 2, while James Mangold is writing Swamp Thing. But now, two successful Marvel directors have shown an interest in directing DC's new Batman.

In an interview with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian about their upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, The Russos talked about James Gunn’s DC Universe and the character they’d like to tackle if they were to direct a DCU film. In the following comments, Joe and Anthony slyly revealed that they’d love to take on Batman. Anthony said:

"We don't get asked a lot about DC characters."

Joe added to Anthony's comment and said:

"Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer. We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones.”

Joe Russo talks about directing a DC movie (Image via Getty, DC)

Joe Russo went on to reveal how he always loved to collect Spider-Man, X-Men, and Batman comics. He stated:

“I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man, X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that's an obvious answer."

To this, Anthony concluded by saying:

"But, you know, it's hard not to answer that. Here's how you know we haven't actually gotten literal about it and specific about it is because, yeah, Batman would be my favorite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it's been well explored."

So, if given a chance, this directing duo would take on The Brave and the Bold.

Will James Gunn team up with former MCU directors?

The Brave and the Bold's poster and The Russos (Image via DC, Getty)

As mentioned above, Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe only has two major directors taking on the upcoming DC projects. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves is developing his own The Batman Saga with The Penguin and The Batman 2 in DC’s Elseworlds space, and Todd Phillips is coming up with Joker: Folie à Deux. So, having The Russos join DC Studios would turn many heads towards DCU.

But the fact that they’ve shown interest in The Brave and the Bold doesn’t necessarily mean that Gunn and Safran will show interest, too, as all four of these creatives and executives will have to collaborate and come to a mutual agreement.

In the past, The Russos showed interest in directing a Wolverine movie for the MCU and eventually returning for Avengers: Secret Wars after Avengers: Endgame. But Kevin Feige publicly disagreed about their return, and they’ve been developing ABGO projects ever since.

So, it’s not compulsory for the directors to take on The Brave and the Bold, but DC Studios could surely reap the advantages if they do.

Poll : 0 votes