DCEU's Creature Commandos: Everything we know so far

DC Studios is coming out with an exclusive animated series on Creature Commandos. The casting is almost finalized and the show is slated for release in mid-2025 on HBO Max. Both CEO James Gunn and co-head Peter Safran have confirmed the start of production.

DCEU rarely explores gruesome horror stories in shows, movies or animation. The Swamp Thing show and the movie Constantine are the two names worth remembering from this genre.

However, the new show, based on Creature Commandos, has been welcomed by fans. The show is very different from both the traditional supernatural concept and the usual superhero plot.

Creature Commandos is a team of superhumans created for military purposes. It debuted during World War II and newer members joined or replaced previous members over the years.

The team has an eclectic combination of members that includes a machine monster, a Medusa-like creature, a zombie, a scientist, and a bat-human. Apart from these, the show also has several other technologically and magically enhanced beings.

Members of the Creature Commandos team in the comics and the new series

This monster ops team had physically and technologically enhanced beings (Image via DC)

Some of the popular DC Comics characters have made it to the Creature Commandos team along with some lesser-known ones. The famous Frankenstein monster is included with his lesser-known bride. Fans will find Lt. Matthew Shrieve, Dr. Medusa, Dr. Phosphorus, G.I. Robot, and G.I. Zombie in the group.

The concept of the military team in DC Comics stories started in the 1980s' Weird War Tales #93. It started with a story plot that referred to a 1941 project called Project M, and planned to use monsters to instill fear in opponents during World War II.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm An animated 'CREATURE COMMANDOS' TV series is in the works at DC.



James Gunn is writing the series.

The confirmed team members so far are Rick Flagg Sr. (also known as Richard Flagg), Nina Mazursky, Weasel, and Frankenstein, The Bride. They also include G.I. Robot and Dr. Phosphorus. Among these, Weasel's character was previously seen in The Suicide Squad movie in 2021.

Significance of this special military team

The Commandos are military-trained for terrifying and fighting (Image via DC)

The Creature Commandos crew made a brief appearance in the animated series Batman: The Brave and The Bold. The idea is to connect specifically trained monsters from World War II to the present time.

They seem to be a combination of Justice League Dark and the Suicide Squad. One of their first missions is to visit Dinosaur Island just like Justice League: The New Frontier.

The producers revealed that this organization of special military metahumans will be brought into force as Amanda Waller’s black ops crew. Amanda has already formed Task Force X before and is getting a series too. Gunn is believed to have written seven episodes for this show.

Brooks @brookstweetz I hope Creature Commandos evokes the same energy as other big budget animated shows ljke Invincible. I hope Creature Commandos evokes the same energy as other big budget animated shows ljke Invincible. https://t.co/o7UMbs5mGl

This supernatural crew of metahumans is different from the other groups that were sent on secret missions during wars. Here, the tactic to frighten the enemy is more important than the strength of the group. Whether DCEU succeeds in bringing this approach to the new animated series on Creature Commandos remains to be seen.

