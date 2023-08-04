"I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again": Emily Blunt wants John Krasinski for A Quiet Place part III 

After the resounding success of the two A Quiet Place films, the franchise is all set to return for a threequel. Paramount Pictures has already confirmed the prequel earlier in 2022 after the second film starring Cillian Murphy became a huge hit. Of course, the same arc cannot go on forever, and a previous confession by the actress made many believe that director and actor John Krasinski was perhaps out of ideas.

But in her latest interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt teased some exciting development in the project. Recounting talking to husband Krasinski and Oppenheimer ace Cillian Murphy, Blunt revealed:

"Well, Cillian [Murphy] and I were having a chat with John [Krasinski] about it last night. We were sitting on a rooftop all together drinking wine and… (pretends to act drunk), ‘You know what would be great? Is if we keep this thing going…’ I think there’s… it would have to be that we would all do it together."

The actress also emphasized that she wanted her husband to return to the director's chair after the great success of the previous two films. She added:

"“I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again, yeah."

However, A Quiet Place Part III is still quite far from fruition. But this latest tease is sure to get the fans' attention after months of waiting without any update on the same.

Emily Blunt shared how she plans to continue the story in A Quiet Place Part III, says there is "mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world"

In the era of franchises, A Quiet Place is also not lagging back, with a prequel planned for 2023. However, Emily Blunt emphasized that she wanted to continue the tale of the family that began the story.

"I'm so proud of the movies and I'm proud of him. Also thrilled that the world found out what I knew of him, which was that he had sort of soaring abilities that hadn't been recognized to their full extent." Emily Blunt is proud of A Quiet Place franchise and John Krasinski:

In a way, she believes that it is not a sequel but simply the next chapter of the story. She also revealed that she believed there was much more remaining before this particular story comes to an end. Blunt said:

"Why not? I always said when we were approaching this one, I said, 'I think you need to think of it not as a sequel, but this is chapter two, this is just a continuation'. I think there's such an investment in this family – such mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world. I think there's room [for a third one]."

While there is almost no clue about where the third chapter may possibly take the viewers, guessing from the previous two parts, it should be a direct continuation of the story of A Quiet Place Part II. Ideally, it should pick up from Regan's discovery of a human safe haven.

Moreover, if the third part will end the story that began in 2018, it could also see humans finally fighting back against the alien entities that have seemingly put humanity's very existence in jeopardy. Ahead of the third chapter, however, viewers will get to witness the beginning of the horrors in A Quiet Place: Day One, which stars Lupita Nyong'o in the leading role.

More details about both the prequel and the sequel to A Quiet Place should drop soon.