"Our scream queen returns"- Fans go berserk as Lupita Nyong'o joins A Quiet Place: Day One

As per Deadline, Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in Paramount's A Quiet Place: Day One. It is a spinoff of A Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski. The movie will be written and directed by noted filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing the 2021 Nicolas Cage starrer Pig.

The film is expected to establish a Quiet Place franchise, and fans can hopefully expect more installments in the future. Details about the plot are currently being kept under tight wraps.

The movie is expected to be released on March 8, 2024. Fans on Twitter are excited about the new project. One user mentioned,

''Our scream queen returns to the horror genre''

Twitter praises Lupita Nyong'o's acting chops as she joins the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Lupita Nyong'o making her debut in the Quiet Place franchise. Many seemed enthusiastic about her new project. Some praised Nyong'o's acting prowess and her love for horror films. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Over the years, Lupita Nyong'o has starred in many acclaimed movies like Us, Little Monsters, Queen of Katwe, and many more. She portrayed the role of Nakia in Ryan Coogler's hit superhero flick, Black Panther. She'll be reprising her role in the much-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

Lupita Nyong'o has also been a part of the iconic Star Wars universe, playing the role of Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Her TV credits include Star Wars Forces of Destiny and Shuga.

More details about A Quiet Place II plot and cast

A Quiet Place II, written and directed by John Krasinski, is a sequel to A Quiet Place and continues to narrate the story of the Abbott family as they try and deal with numerous dangers in a post-apocalyptic world.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel:

''Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.''

The movie received critical acclaim thanks to the performances by the cast, strong writing, and a thrilling storyline. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Millicent Simmonds, among many others, in critical roles.

The franchise's first film, A Quiet Place, is also helmed by John Krasinski and focuses on the struggles faced by the Abbott family. The movie was a massive commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the finest horror films of the decade.

Apart from A Quiet Place: Day One, a sequel, tentatively titled A Quiet Place Part III, is expected to be out in 2025.

