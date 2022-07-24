“You can call me Ant-Woman”: Video of Lupita Nyong'o eating fruit covered in ants goes viral online

Lupita Nyong'o recently went viral on social media for a unique food choice she made at a celebrity event.

On Friday, July 22, the Black Panther actress posted an interesting video on her Instagram account. In the video, Nyong'o joked that her fans could call her "Ant-Woman" before biting a piece of fruit sprinkled with fire ants.

The video went viral on social media, gaining over 2.8 million views and 190k likes on Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o claimed the ants tasted "really good"

In the short video captioned with, "You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie," Lupita Nyong'o shared a close-up view of her snack, which looked like a wedge of melon or mango covered in thick fire ants.

She then took a bite of the fruit and exclaimed:

"It's really good, it's not even crunchy or anything."

The 39 year old was at an Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles that took place earlier this week. The food at the event was provided by a Copenhagen-based restaurant called Noma.

The 12 Years A Slave actress posted some images from the event to her Instagram account with the caption:

"@audi brought @nomacph to LA for an event to celebrate sustainability, and the food and company was absolutely divine. What a wonderful evening!"

She wore a one-shoulder flayered jumpsuit in bubblegum pink color to the event.

Fans react to the ant eating video

Fans and acquaintances gave mixed reactions to Nyong'o's ant-eating video. Actor and Us co-star, Winston Duke had a hilarious reaction to the post. He joked about feeling "antsy" and claimed that his "antena" was going "crazy" after watching the video.

While fans could not believe that the actress would eat ants, they joked about offering her some from their own homes. One user said that they too would have had the dish if it came with some "hot sauce," while another claimed that the video would scare Ant-Man.

A few Twitter users found the ant-eating video interesting and claimed that they too have tried the dish if the circumstances were different.

plane 🦇 quake is coming @billvkaplann @ViralMaterials tbh that does look rlly good like if i wasnt vegan id def eat ants/insects more than meat @ViralMaterials tbh that does look rlly good like if i wasnt vegan id def eat ants/insects more than meat

However, not everyone was on the same page and shared a sense of discomfort at the video. One fan said that the actress was "testing" them, but they trusted her wisdom.

🏌🏽‍♀️Belz 🪬 @Noworl8ter ‍🌫️ Just watched a video of Lupita eating ants…then saving it was really good.‍🌫️ Just watched a video of Lupita eating ants…then saving it was really good. 😶‍🌫️

Allahkayi @AllahkayiF Lupita nyongo eating mango with ants on it like wtf is that ?!?!?!?! Lupita nyongo eating mango with ants on it like wtf is that ?!?!?!?!

michael’s wifey @laylabakers they got my sister lupita eating ants they got my sister lupita eating ants

yvette. @aestheticevans lupita out here eating ants instead of being on set… mother is testing me but i trust her wisdom lupita out here eating ants instead of being on set… mother is testing me but i trust her wisdom

User @lgAURAA though the actress was brave for trying the insect-covered food and shared:

"Lupita Nyong'o is brave as f**k, I legit panic when I see an ant on my foot or on the table and this b**ch out here eating them"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser droped at San Diego Comic Con 2022

Lupita Nyong'o is set to return to the big screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to reprise her role as Nakia. A teaser for the movie was dropped at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The 2-minute video delivers goosebumps with stunning visuals. Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems' cover version of Bob Marley's reggae classic No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar's Alright provides powerful background music for the teaser as well.

The movie is also going to include a tribute to T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

The movie is said to have been set after the events of the End Game, with Wakanda going through turmoil. According to rumors, Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister, will be taking up the lead role in the film.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie is set to get a theater release in the US on November 11, 2022.

