6 upcoming book adaptations that you should keep an eye out for

The popularity of book adaptations is well-known among readers and cinephiles alike. This is largely because the majority of adaptations are based on popular or critically acclaimed books. As a result, audiences can be assured of a captivating narrative that can hold their attention.

Yes, there have been some book adaptations in the past that have failed to generate interest as expected. However, in most cases, the audience seems to love book-to-screen adaptations. As such, bookworms would be happy to know that 2023 has plenty of such offerings for the coming weeks and months.

Foe, It Ends With Us, and 4 other upcoming book adaptations that readers don't want to miss out on

1) Foe (October 6, 2023)

Fans of sci-fi cannot miss this book adaptation that stars Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan, and Aaron Pierre in the lead roles. Based on Ian Reid's book that released in 2018, the story focuses on a married couple, Hen and Junior. Their relationship starts to spiral when a stranger arrives at their front door with a proposition to send Junior to a space station.

If readers are a fan of movies with beautifully connected but complex plots that keeps them guessing, then this book adaptation should be on their watchlist.

2) The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12, 2023)

Well-known American writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe had a talent for writing intriguing but spooky stories, which is why it is not surprising that many filmmakers have used his work as material for their films or shows. The latest show based on one of his short stories, The Fall of the House of Usher, will be releasing on Netflix next month.

The book adaptation focuses on the family behind a corrupt pharmaceutical company. Things start to take a sinister turn when the heirs of the Usher dynasty start dying in horrific and mysterious ways. If readers are a fan of shows that combine spooky elements with plenty of nail-biting suspense, then this is perfect for them.

3) Lessons in Chemistry (October 13, 2023)

One of the most anticipated book adaptations of 2023, Lessons in Chemistry will premiere on Apple TV+ next month. Based on a novel written by Bonnie Garmus, the show will star Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott. As a female scientist in 1960s, Zott isn't given the same opportunities as her male colleagues. After being fired from her lab, she agrees to host a cooking show to change her own life and of those who all the women watching.

From the trailer, it is evident that the show aims to both entertain and inspire. Given the talented star cast and the interesting premise, it is possible that it will be successful in doing both quite effectively.

4) Leave the World Behind (October 25, 2023)

Ethan Hawke dons the role of Clay, while Julia Roberts plays Amanda in this upcoming movie (Image via Getty)

Based on Rumaan Alam's book of the same name, it follows the story of Amanda and Clay enjoying a holiday in a remote Airbnb with their children. However, their fun time is cut short when two strangers arrive on their doorstep claiming to be the owners of the house, and they bring news of an imminent blackout.

The cast includes several big names, including the likes of Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon. This book adaptation promises plenty of family drama and a healthy dose of intrigue.

5) It Ends With Us (February 9, 2024)

It Ends With Us is one of Colleen Hoover's most popular books (Image via IMDb)

Romance book readers don't need an introduction to Colleen Hoover. In the last few years, she has become one of the most well-known romance writers in the world. Although she has plenty of titles under her belt, It Ends With Us is the novel that helped put her on the map. So, it is not surprising that fans of her work are especially looking forward to this book adaptation.

It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar in the lead. The story follows a college graduate, Lily Bloom, who thinks she has found "the one" in neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. However, things get compliacted when she meets her first love again.

This book adaptation isn't exactly a feel-good romance as it will deal with serious issues such as domestic abuse, trauma, and more. It will be an emotional roller coaster for sure, but one that romance fans will definitely enjoy watching.

6) Mickey 17 (March 29, 2024)

Releasing next year, this book adaptation is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7. There is a human expedition aimed at colonizing the ice world of Niflheim, and Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson, is the disposable employee who is always in charge of the dangerous missions. When one iteration dies, his body is regenerated, with majority of his memories intact.

Given that this book adaptation is being directed by Bong Joon-ho, it is reason enough to put this on anyone's watchlist. Fans of Parasite (2019) are well aware what the director is capable of in terms of captivating storytelling, and bookworms are fairly certain that he will do justice to the source material.

Irrespective of whether or not one is a bookworm, these upcoming book adaptations promising engaging plots and heartfelt storytelling should be on everyone's must-watch list.