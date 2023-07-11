Explained: Why couldn't Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan appear in Barbie?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie may give the impression that it has almost every actor on the planet required to bring a fantastic marvel that the director and her team are trying to pull. However, it was recently revealed by the Lady Bird director that things could have further been even better.

According to the director, Gerwig's long-term collaborators, Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, who have already appeared in Gerwig's movies more than once, were originally part of her plans. This came as a shock to the fans as both actors are quite beloved by the fanbase. While Greta Gerwig knew that neither actor could have worked out as leads due to their schedules, she wanted them to make a cameo, something that would have really pleased the Grewig fanbase.

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Gerwig revealed that she had decided to bring her two actors from Little Women into the pink-colored world of Barbie. However, Timothée Chalamet was busy shooting Dune Part 2 and Paul King's Wonka, both of which are slated to premiere in 2023.

As for Ronan, she was busy producing her first film, titled Outrun, which is also set to premiere either in late 2023 or 2024. This prevented the two actors from reuniting as Barbie and Ken in the upcoming Barbie.

"It felt like doing something without my children": Greta Gerwig on not being able to accommodate Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan in Barbie

While there has been a backlash from netizens who expressed their disappointment on not being able to see Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan in Barbie, it seems that the fans are not the only ones upset about the failed development.

Speaking to Cinemablend, Gerwig revealed how upset she was when she could not accommodate the pair in her films after working on two successful projects with the duo. She compared the pair to her "children" and expressed how upset she was that this opportunity did not materialize. The Barbie director told Cinemablend:

"Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because she was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Sadly, both the actors are busy currently, especially Timothée Chalamet, who is going to appear in two big films in 2023 itself.

If this development did happen, it would have marked the third collaboration between the pair and Greta Gerwig.

Despite this, the film still boasts an impressive cast consisting of Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Anna Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans, among others.

Barbie will premiere on July 21, 2023.

