Thanks to the Barbie movie, the TikTok community has come up with the ‘Barbie foot challenge’ now.

The teaser includes a popular scene when Margot Robbie's portrayal of Barbie steps out of her glossy pink heels only for her feet to maintain their perfect arch, paying homage to the doll's arched feet. It's a moment that gave rise to a well-known TikTok trend, but now medical professionals are warning about the trend’s expansion and the serious risks it poses to users.

How to do the Barbie foot challenge?

The Barbie Foot Challenge was started by TikTok user Shanna Scribner, whose video received over 200,000 views on the app.

People are taking videos of themselves removing their heels and standing up as if they were still wearing them. Barbie's arched feet are notoriously difficult to imitate, and Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus of the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Centre in Florida is raising an alarm about the risk of injury and sprain if you try too hard.

Is the Barbie foot challenge safe?

As per Dr. Jodi, if someone tries the posture once or twice, they probably won't have any problems. There are potential risks, though, if the position and stride are attempted repeatedly. Due to the ankle's instability, wearing high heels frequently results in ligament sprains and other problems.

Margot Robbie has revealed in an interview:

“I kind of held onto a bar so I was steady. We just put double-sided tape on the floor so my shoes would stay still.”

Therefore, even though Robbie performed the scene by herself, anyone undertaking the challenge would be well-advised to follow in her footsteps by utilizing some kind of assistance.

Can the Barbie foot challenge lead to ankle injuries?

Yes, prolonged practice of the challenge can make you more likely to sustain an ankle injury. During the challenge, your feet are positioned in the same way as wearing high heels. This changes the foot's and ankle's normal mechanics, which can put undue strain on the ankle joint and its supporting tissues.

Here are a few ways that high heel posture can increase your risk of suffering an ankle injury:

Reduced stability: The challenge causes the center of gravity to shift forward, putting additional strain on the toes and front of the foot. This weakens the ankle joint and raises the possibility of ankle sprains or fractures, particularly when moving quickly or walking on uneven surfaces.

Increased ankle plantarflexion: The Barbie foot challenge makes the foot point downward, which leads to an excessive amount of ankle plantarflexion. This may cause tension or tendonitis in the calf muscles and Achilles tendon.

Limited ankle mobility: This challenge limits the ankle's range of motion, especially during dorsiflexion (the upward bending of the foot towards the shin). Reduced ankle mobility can affect balance, raise the chance of falling, and cause sprains or strains.

Do not attempt the Barbie foot challenge unnecessarily. To prevent your ankles from injuries, it is advised not to hop on this viral TikTok trend (quite literally). It would be great to just grab a tub of popcorn and watch the Barbie movie, which is going to release soon.

