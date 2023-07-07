Barbie: A fun and ambitious adventure, according to early review

The world of film criticism has welcomed the inaugural review for the eagerly awaited Barbie movie, headlined by the charismatic Margot Robbie, marking its first online appearance.

The upcoming movie's vibrant and alluring promotional material has captivated audiences from the get-go. Brimming with exuberance and a zestful persona, the film has effectively ignited widespread interest with its dynamic and eye-catching portrayal.

A resplendent ensemble cast further magnifies its appeal. With talents like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling spearheading the project, the film boasts an awe-inspiring roster that includes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell, to name a few, adding an undeniable allure to this anticipated movie.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie: A film packed with ideas, but occasionally overwhelmed, says Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic

Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic delves into Greta Gerwig's Barbie, a film that balances ambition and execution (Image via Warner Bros)

In her commentary on the latest Margot Robbie movie for Time, Eliana Dockterman, a Rotten Tomatoes-certified critic, presented her initial impressions of this Greta Gerwig-helmed project.

In Dockterman's view, the film is an enjoyable yet self-conscious adventure that occasionally gets submerged under its ambitious concepts. She wrote:

"So, what exactly is this movie? Even with the onslaught of pink-tinged marketing, Warner Bros. has managed to keep the plot under wraps. I'm not here to spoil the film, which I watched in Gerwig's temporary office, a gray space in Chelsea accessorized with a magenta Barbie doormat."

She further stated:

"But I can share that it's a fun yet self-aware romp with shades of 'Clueless' and 'Legally Blonde'. It's also stuffed full of ideas, and occasionally overwhelmed by them."

Dockterman also conveyed that she had heard mixed to slightly positive feedback from three other critics about the movie.

She stated:

"I have spoken to a few journalists so far who have seen 'Barbie', two were mixed and one was somewhat positive. Do I still think it could get good reviews? Of course. This is such a small sampling and we already know how the tide can turn quickly."

The embargo on the film's full reviews is expected to lift on Thursday, July 13, 2023, allowing fans to read comprehensive reviews online.

The moment of truth approaches for Margot Robbie's latest as release date draws near

Release date on the horizon: Margot Robbie's highly anticipated film is about to make its mark (Image via Warner Bros)

The mounting excitement surrounding Barbie has reached its zenith, and it would indeed be a massive letdown if the movie fails to meet the soaring anticipations vested in it.

Fans eagerly hope that the upcoming Margot Robbie movie will mirror the triumph of The Lego Movie, instantly winning over audiences. The fact that Will Ferrell, mirroring a character similar to his Lego Movie role, forms part of the ensemble adds a layer of fascination.

Could this possibly signal the imminent blockbuster success of the film?

Fortunately, the suspense regarding audience reception of the movie is nearing its end as the release date approaches.

Further piquing interest is the release's competitive twist: Barbie will be vying for box office glory against a starkly contrasting cinematic contender, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

With this intriguing face-off, the curiosity is inevitably heightened: which film will dominate in this engaging tug-of-war of the cinemas?

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on July 21, 2023.

