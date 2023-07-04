Breaking the mold: Barbie film earns mature rating - Margot Robbie's daring venture

With an unexpected twist, Warner Bros. has unveiled the intriguing reasons behind the mature rating granted to the forthcoming Barbie film in the United Kingdom. Starring the versatile and accomplished Margot Robbie, this isn't your average doll tale.

With its bold move toward a mature audience, the film represents an uncharted foray into the cinematic portrayal of a cherished childhood figure. With Robbie at the helm, the upcoming Barbie film has set the film industry abuzz with anticipation.

A constellation of talent, including Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and Kate McKinnon, enriches the film's cast, raising expectations to a fever pitch.

This unconventional take on the iconic Barbie promises to redefine audience perceptions with its illustrious cast and daring narrative.

As the clock ticks towards the eagerly awaited release date, the veil of mystery surrounding the film is gradually lifting.

Details emerging include the movie's duration and an anticipated PG-13 rating. This rating, more commonly associated with films boasting a more mature thematic landscape, sets the stage for an intriguing viewing experience.

Margot Robbie's Barbie receives surprising 12A age rating the UK

Margot Robbie's upcoming venture defies expectations with a surprising 12A age rating in the UK, inviting audiences on a thrilling and thought-provoking adventure (Image via Warner Bros)

In a move that raises eyebrows, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has bestowed upon Barbie a 12A age rating. This decision implies the film's suitability for audiences aged 12 and up, warning that certain sequences might prove unsettling.

BBFC's listing uncovers elements within the upcoming movie that warrant this rating, including "moderate innuendo, brief s*xual harassment, and implied strong language."

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Margot Robbie becomes Newsreader Barbie. Margot Robbie becomes Newsreader Barbie. https://t.co/ek7lPOr7CU

The mention of moderate innuendo suggests the film's inclination towards more adult-orientated humor, while implied strong language hints at the potential use of colorful language cleverly woven into the script.

The label "brief s*xual harassment" is assumed to reference a particular trailer scene. In it, Barbie's character encounters an inappropriate action from a male counterpart. Unyielding, she reacts promptly and assertively, standing up against the violation.

Barbie's mature rating: Crafting an enticing blend for diverse audiences

Unveiling an alluring blend: The upcoming movie's mature rating sets the stage for a captivating experience across generations (Image via Warner Bros)

Although tagged with a mature rating, the Margot Robbie-anchored movie is intricately crafted to appeal to youthful audiences and grown-ups, maintaining its allure while advocating responsible parental guidance.

Drawing from a 2007 study by the University of California, as referred to by Science Daily, the presence of "happy violence" - a term embodying violence that is rapid, seemingly harmless, and exudes a certain coolness - is often associated with PG-13-rated movies.

Thus, the upcoming movie is anticipated to host an array of "happy violence" elements, as suggested by numerous pre-release trailers.

Furthermore, the movie will interlace mature-oriented humor and strong implicit language within its narrative, enhancing its overall appeal.

The influence of the mature rating on the film's box office trajectory remains an open question. However, preliminary assessments by Deadline envision an encouraging revenue forecast, placing the movie in an $80M to $100M earnings bracket.

Margot Robbie's Barbie movie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

