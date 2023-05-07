Excitement is mounting among Marvel fans as the highly anticipated Blade edges even closer to a theatrical release. The iconic vampire hunter's arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, with the confirmation that Mahershala Ali would be taking on the lead role.

Although Wesley Snipes' portrayal of Blade in the original trilogy was a hit, the forthcoming film promises to breathe new life into the character and seamlessly integrate him into the MCU. The film hit a major bump when its initial director, Bassam Tariq, parted ways with the project.

However, after some delays, it was announced that the movie would move forward with Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) at the helm, while Tariq remained on board as an executive producer.

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of acclaimed crime anthology, ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’, is working on the script of Marvel Studios’ ‘BLADE’.



The latest update to the writing team revealed that Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of True Detective, has joined the project to work on the script and polish it.

Marvel's SDCC 2022 panel revealed that the movie would arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023, just after Halloween. However, after the film lost its director, the release date was pushed back nine months to September 6, 2024.

Blade cast includes Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Pearl fame Mia Goth

Mahershala Ali was the first actor confirmed to be in the movie's cast, with Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Mia Goth subsequently joining the cast. As the movie will integrate Blade into the MCU, there is a possibility that some other heroes and villains from the shared universe might show up.

Blade has had a wide range of allies and enemies in the comics, from allies like Doctor Strange and Moon Knight, to enemies like the legendary Dracula. The new movie was initially scheduled to start filming in Atlanta in October 2022, but the production is now expected to begin sometime after the WGA strike is over.

The film's shooting was expected to take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, as well as other locations such as New Orleans, Cleveland, Ohio, and Morocco.

Production on Blade has been halted due to the ongoing WGA strike

The upcoming Marvel Studios' film has been impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began on May 2. According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, the production was planned to begin in Atlanta in June but has been effectively shut down due to the strike.

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto had started working on the script before the strike, but was unable to complete it. The pre-production was already delayed due to Ali requesting script changes. The strike has now halted pre-production, leaving the project in limbo, and there is uncertainty over its planned release date.

The WGA strike began after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down, with writers demanding fair compensation and residuals, among other things. With no end in sight, the strike is affecting a number of TV shows and films, including Blade.

While the movie has had a few setbacks during pre-production, it still promises to be an exciting addition to the MCU. With Mahershala Ali in the lead role and talented crew members on board, fans can look forward to a fresh take on the iconic character that will bring him into the daylight of the shared universe.

The film's release date may have been pushed back, but with Marvel's track record, fans can be confident that the wait will be worth it. As the production gears up for filming, fans should stay tuned for updates on the movie and its cast.

Marvel Studio's Blade is set to release in theatres on September 6, 2024.

