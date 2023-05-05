Ti West's MaXXXine, the third and final installment of the X trilogy, is set to release soon following 2022's X and Pearl. The film will be written and directed by West, just like the previous two installments.

Mia Goth serves as a producer in this one, in addition to reprising her role as Maxine. She is the only survivor of the violent events of the first film, and sets out to become a famous actress in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

A teaser trailer debuted at the Midnight Madness showing of Pearl in 2022, and filming began on April 11, 2023. Principal photography will continue for seven weeks on location in Los Angeles.

The release date for MaXXXine is currently unannounced, but the teaser trailer indicates that it might be out sometime in late 2023. The film is being produced by Little Lamb and Mad Solar, and A24 will distribute it in the United States.

MaXXXine features an all-star cast

MaXXXine boasts a star-studded cast featuring talented actors like Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

The film follows Maxine's pursuit of a career in Hollywood as an actress, hoping to leave behind the traumatic events of the previous movie. Along with a diverse group of characters, including a director, two detectives, an adult film industry agent, and a private investigator, Maxine's story takes shape in a plot that the filmmakers are keeping under wraps for now.

The movie is a continuation of Ti West's 2022 film X and follows Maxine's journey to stardom. The all-star cast will bring a dynamic element to the movie, with Goth and Halsey leading the way, and Debicki, Sumney, Monaghan, Cannavale, Esposito, Bacon, and Collins bringing their own unique talents to the table.

So far, A24 has only released a single image from the movie. It features Maxine and another woman, played by Halsey, walking the streets of Hollywood.

The image shows Maxine in a sports coat with her name stitched on the chest, a short sequined dress, fishnet tights, and bleach-blonde hair, while Halsey wears a cream-colored fur coat, a provocative dress matched with thigh highs and a garter belt, and has a bright red purse.

MaXXXine is the third and final movie in the X Trilogy by Ti West

The first movie in the X trilogy, X was a '70s-set slasher film that saw Goth playing the main characters of both Pearl and Maxine. The latter witnessed her friends getting murdered in Texas.

MaXXXine serves as a continuation of X, and Goth will once again play the same lead role.

Pearl, the prequel, takes place in 1918 and serves as an origin story for X's villain of the same name. She lives with her German immigrant parents in Texas during the influenza pandemic of 1918, and longs for a more exciting life, dreaming of becoming a chorus girl.

The first two films in the trilogy received positive reviews, with X being praised for its stylish direction and unique take on the slasher genre. Pearl was also well-received, with critics praising the film's visuals and historical accuracy. Both movies were praised for the amazing performances by Mia Goth, along with the rest of the cast.

Fans eagerly await the release of MaXXXine, and the movie is sure to be a hit among horror enthusiasts. With Ti West at the helm, and an all-star cast bringing their A-game, it's no wonder why MaXXXine is one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of the year.

MaXXXine has no tentative release date but is expected to be out sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Poll : 0 votes