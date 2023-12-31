Demon Slayer movie 2024: Release date, what to expect, movie length, and more

Get ready to set your hearts ablaze Demon Slayer enthusiasts, as the highly anticipated Demon Slayer movie for 2024 is gearing up for a grand entrance on the big screens. The compilation film, titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training, is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2024.

Mangaka Kotoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer series has taken the anime world by storm, earning a reputation as one of the most sensational anime in recent years. Following the release of the show’s third season in 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season. Therefore, the announcement of a new film along with the fourth season of the anime slated for premiere in April 2024 has generated considerable hype in the community.

Demon Slayer movie 2024 features season 4 episode 1 on the silver screen

Demon Slayer Movie 2024 release date

Demon Slayer Movie 2024 is set to debut in Japan on February 2, 2024. Fans across the globe, including those in the USA and over 140 countries, can catch the film in theaters starting February 23, 2024. The film will premiere in 4K and IMAX theaters.

The announcement was made by the anime’s official X (previously Twitter) account on December 10, 2023, along with key visuals. The English promotional reel was released on Aniplex’s YouTube channel.

A visual from the promotional video (Image via Ufotable)

Simultaneously with the movie reveal, the announcement included details about the upcoming fourth season of the TV anime series, set to release in April 2024 as a spring 2024 anime.

Furthermore, the announcement disclosed plans for the Demon Slayer Movie 2024 World Tour 2024, featuring special screenings of the movie before its theatrical release across the globe.

Demon Slayer Movie 2024: Runtime and what to expect

Expand Tweet

As outlined in the promotional video, Demon Slayer Movie 2024 will be a compilation film covering the concluding events of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the outset of the Hashira Training Arc.

This cinematic experience will feature the final episode of the anime’s season 3 (episode 11, titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light) and the premiere episode of the forthcoming season 4.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 movie is anticipated to run for approximately 2 hours due to the inclusion of the 52-minute-long season 3 episode 11 and the season 4 debut episode, which will also extend for an hour, as revealed in the official promotional video.

The last episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc showcases the intense battle featuring Tanjirou, Nezuko, and the other demon slayers against the fourth Upper Moon demon, Hantengu.

Some hashiras, as seen in the promotional video (Image via Ufotable)

Furthermore, it covers Nezuko’s conquering of the sun as a demon, a pivotal moment in the storyline. Additionally, it lays the foundation for the unfolding events of the Hashira Training Arc.

According to the teaser, the training arc will include all the Hashira characters, delving into the personalities and backstories of these powerful and enigmatic characters within the Demon Slayer universe.

Season 4 episode 1 will start with manga chapter 128, depicting Tajurou, Nezuko, and the group's return to the Butterfly Mansion and their reunion with Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the others.

Some hashiras, as seen in the promotional video (Image via Ufotable)

The movie will also cover the Hashira meeting featuring all Hashira, introducing characters like Shinazugawa Sanemi, Iguro Obanai, and Himejima Gyomei, who haven't had proper screentime in the anime so far.

Fans can anticipate the stunning animation from Studio Ufotable as it sets the stage for Tanjirou and his group’s journey toward getting stronger for the upcoming showdown in the Infinity Castle Arc.