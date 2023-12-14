10 anime that caused the most controversy in 2023

The anime lineup for this year unfolded with some exceptionally hyped shows. Yet, amid the wave of excitement, there are also certain anime that caused the most controversy in 2023. The year saw quite a few extremely popular series, especially with new seasons of old fan favorites such as Attack on Titan, which aired the finale, Jujutsu Kaisen’s season 2, the second season of Spy x Family, and Mushoku Tensei II, among many others.

In addition to the return of such fan favorites, some debut series also turned out to be big hits, capturing the hearts of anime enthusiasts. These fresh entries include Oshi No Ko, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Hells Paradise, and more. While successes have been many, certain popular anime of 2023 found themselves at the center of controversy as well.

This article explores 10 anime that sparked the most controversy within the anime community in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. Some of the titles mentioned here also deal with mature content.

Zom 100, Oshi No Ko, and 8 other anime that caused the most controversy in 2023

1. Oshi No Ko

Despite only making its debut in 2023, Oshi No Ko has swiftly risen to become one of the anime community's most popular and widely discussed series. Adapted from the manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, the narrative explores sensitive topics that include suicide, depression, murder, and cyberbullying.

Moreover, the show also delves into the dark sides of the entertainment industry, portraying the challenges faced by idols and popular figures, and the impact of obsessive fans as well as online commentary on their lives. This seinen series vividly mirrors real-world issues, addressing themes that strongly resonate with the audience.

However, this portrayal of societal challenges in the series can also be triggering for a section of the audience, thus earning the series a place among the list of anime that caused the most controversy in 2023. It's also worth noting that the series had previously faced accusations of incorporating the suicide of Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura into its plot, adding another layer of controversy to the show.

2. Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister!

This is another debut series on the list of anime that caused the most controversy in 2023. Despite its adorable CGDCT (Cute Girls Doing Cute Things) theme and charming vibrant visuals, the plot stirred unease due to its multifaceted troubling elements.

The plot follows Oyama Mahiro (20), transformed into a little girl (visually 13-14) by his younger sister, Oyama Mihari (17), without consent. Fans criticize this non-consensual change as odd and unnecessary for the character’s development.

The narrative further raises concerns due to the adult male Mahiro inhabiting a female child's body. While the transformation was much to Mahiro’s dismay, his lack of active attempts to revert also raises questions. Additionally, the incorporation of fanservice content with minor characters in the narrative adds another layer of controversy to the series.

3. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog

An anime that caused the most controversy in 2023 (Image via Studio Quad)

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog is an ecchi anime that many in the anime community labeled as one of the most degenerated shows of the year, often referring to it as a cursed show. The plot revolves around a love triangle involving an unconventional individual – the dog protagonist, Pochita.

Beyond instances like the lead female character, Inukai Karen, bathing naked with the dog, the narrative delves into far more explicit, deranged, and bizarre events. Although the canine in question is essentially a human transformed into a dog, the unsettling nature of the content has led to the show being categorized as one of the anime that caused the most controversy in 2023.

4. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

This freshly debuted seinen series of 2023 garnered immense popularity among anime enthusiasts due to its distinctive and intriguing storyline, offering a unique perspective on the post-apocalyptic zombie survival narrative.

Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding this series revolves around the considerable delay in the release of its 10th episode. While Zom 100's episode 9 aired on September 24, 2023, the series took an unexpected hiatus for three months, with episode 10 announced to premiere on December 25, 2023.

This extended waiting period has led to a significant drop in the show’s hype and anticipation and gave rise to several controversial discussions among the fandom.

5. Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion is one of the most unique anime that debuted in 2023. Set in a dystopian world, the plot of the series is shrouded in mystery since the first episode. The storyline, reminiscent of The Promised Neverland, contributes to the show's controversial nature, earning it a place among the list of anime that caused the most controversy in 2023.

This seinen anime may not be everyone’s cup of tea as it delves into explicit and triggering elements, portraying disturbing scenarios ranging from captivated children (similar to Darling in the Franxx) to themes of human experimentation, assault, r*pe, and suicide.

6. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Remaining at the center of controversy since its 2021 debut, Mushoku Tensei stands out as an anime that caused the most controversy in 2023 as well. In addition to the second season's underwhelming reception, the series faces scrutiny for its portrayal of characters, particularly the problematic perverted behaviors of the protagonist Rudius Grayrat.

The narrative involves other problematic elements including the s*xualization of underage characters, explicit s*xual content, and inclusion of slavery, not to mention the persistent fanservice visuals, earning the show significant criticism from the audience.

7. Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2

The popular anime genre, harem, reaches new heights in the series Girlfriend, Girlfriend, with its narrative introducing controversial elements like polygamy.

The storyline centers around the protagonist Mukai Naoya, who finds himself in a simultaneous romantic relationship with his childhood friend, Saki Saki, and another girl, named Nagisa Minase, who proposed to him. Notably, both girls are fully aware of their complex and unique situation.

The debatable nature of the plot renders it as one of the anime that caused the most controversy in 2023. Nevertheless, the show's comical aspects and the fresh take on harem (along with the fanservice visuals) contribute to maintaining its popularity among a specific section of the fandom.

8. Hell’s Paradise

Studio MAPPA’s Hell’s Paradise, aka Jigokuraku, stands out as one of the most hyped anime releases of this year. The disturbing yet intriguing aspects of the narrative have captured the attention of anime enthusiasts since the release of its trailer. Beyond the dark-themed storyline, this shonen series has faced numerous criticisms from the audience, particularly concerning its animation quality.

A section of fans have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming a decline in animation standards. Additionally, negative feedback has surfaced regarding the adaptation, claiming that the anime falls short of the excellence that one sees in Mangaka Yūji Kaku’s original creation.

9. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

Following in the footsteps of the previously mentioned Girlfriend, Girlfriend, this series, also part of the harem genre, takes things to extremes, as suggested by its title.

The controversy stems from the exaggerated number of girls in the harem and excessive s*xualization of characters, which doesn't enhance the plot. As the storyline unfolds, both the narrative and humor become monotonous, leading to the series being perceived as another typical harem show.

The high rating of the anime may not accurately reflect its overall quality. Consequently, it can be categorized as one of the anime that caused the most controversy in 2023.

10. Magical Destroyers

Magical Destroyers is an original anime that explores a narrative where the Japanese government, under the guise of protecting the nation's culture, initiates a purge of otaku and otaku culture. The story centers on the Otaku Hero, accompanied by magical girl sidekicks, leading a resistance against the oppressive government to reclaim their freedom of choice.

The plot addresses critical issues such as society's negative perception of otaku, and mirrors real-world challenges, delving into authoritarian themes. Although the show lost its charm towards the end, it stands out as an anime that caused the most controversy in 2023 due to the inclusion of unsettling plot elements.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates in 2023.