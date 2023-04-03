Does Heavenly Delusion have a manga? Explained

Heavenly Delusion is the latest anime sensation and episode 1 recently released on April 1. The anime is now on its way to becoming the talk of the town owing to its phenomenal source material, the seinen manga by Masakazu Ishiguro.

Produced by the studio Production I.G, the series is directed by Hirotaka Mori, with the screenplay written by Makoto Fukami, who has previously written Psycho Pass. Kensuke Ushio, who was in charge of scores for hits like Chainsaw Man, Devilman Crybaby, A Silent Voice, and more, has returned to compose the music for Heavenly Delusion. Needless to say, the bar has been set, with the fandom hoping that the series will do justice to Ishiguro's masterpiece.

Heavenly Delusion is based on a manga of the same name written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro

The anime series Heavenly Delusion is based on a manga of the same name by Masakazu Ishiguro. It is an ongoing seinen manga that began serializing in Kodansha’s magazine Monthly Afternoon from January 25, 2018, onwards. Currently, the manga has a total of eight volumes, originally published in Japanese.

The American publishing company Denpa holds the license to publish the series in English for global readers. The English version of the first volume released on December 31, 2019. The company is yet to release Volumes 7 and 8.

In the manga, Ishiguro paints a post-apocalyptic world where the only hope of survival for kids is the isolated facility inhabited by robots who take care of them. Despite common knowledge of the world outside the facility being uninhabitable, two kids, Maru and Kiruko, are determined to find heaven in the supposed hellish world and provide hope for emancipation for others.

The anime series Heavenly Delusion is available for streaming on Disney Plus. The synopsis, as per Denpa, the manga’s overseas publisher, reads:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings."

It further continues:

"Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

On the day of the manga’s debut as a tankobon compilation on July 23, 2018, Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine streamed a promotional video. The video was directed by Tasuku Watanabe, who has previously worked as a background artist for several Makoto Shinkai movies including Your Name, Garden of Words, and Weathering With You.

Heavenly Delusion cast

The anime adaptation of Heavenly Delusion was announced by its publisher Kodansha on October 18, 2022. The staff and the voice cast were revealed soon after, which included many industry veterans.

Here are the main characters of the series and their respective voice actors:

Maru: Gen Satō

Kiruko: Sayaka Senbongi

Tokio: Hibiku Yamamura

Kona: Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Mimihime: Misato Fukuen

Shiro: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Kuku: Tomoyo Kurosawa

Anzu: Misato Matsuoka

Taka: Yūki Shin

Robin Inazaki: Kazuya Nakai

Enchō: Masako Isobe

Sawatari: Tadashi Mutou

Aoshima: Atsumi Tanezaki

