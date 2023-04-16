Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku creator accused of blatantly copying Chainsaw Man

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku has been gaining a considerable following due to its unique blend of action, horror, and character development. However, some fans on Reddit have accused the creator of the manga, Yuji Kaku, of copying elements from Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

While some argue that the resemblance is due to Kaku's past as Fujimoto's assistant, others maintain that the two series are distinct and original in their own right. To better understand this controversy, it's essential to examine the connections between the two creators and their respective works.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku started serializing almost a year before Chainsaw Man

Yuji Kaku was the assistant of Fujimoto in Fire Punch (Image via Reddit)

The relationship between Kaku and Fujimoto dates back to when the former worked as Chainsaw Man mangaka's assistant during his Fire Punch era. As such, some fans assumed that because of this professional relationship, Kaku's work on Jigokuraku may have benefited from his collaboration with Fujimoto.

However, it's important to note that Jigokuraku was released almost a year before Chainsaw Man, which raises questions about the validity of these allegations.

Jigokuraku came one year before Chainsaw Man (Image via Reddit)

When examining the monster designs in Jigokuraku and Chainsaw Man, there are apparent similarities. Both series feature elements of body horror, with human-like features combined with grotesque and otherworldly aspects. This shared style has led some fans to accuse Kaku of copying Chainsaw Man's designs.

However, it's crucial to consider the creative process and the possible shared inspirations behind these designs, as well as the fact that Kaku's work predates Chainsaw Man.

Similarities among Jigokuraku and other anime (Image via Reddit)

In the world of manga and comics, it's common for artists to draw inspiration from their peers and mentors. The shared experiences of working together and learning from each other can significantly influence an artist's style and creative choices. Hence, it's essential to differentiate between the natural evolution of an artist's work due to shared influences and outright copying.

The debate reached its peak after the airing of the third episode of Hell's Paradise. The manga was so popular that it has had an anime adaptation since April 1, 2023. With the collaboration of Kaku’s creative work and MAPPA’s mastery of animation, the series has already garnered so much attention in the anime world.

Final thoughts

Hollow ♨️ @Cursed_Adjuchas



Mappa is really doing an excellent job with this adaptation. Each episode just gets better and better. Cannot wait for my fav moments to be animated

#Jigokuraku AGHHHHH THIS EPISODE WAS AMAZINGMappa is really doing an excellent job with this adaptation. Each episode just gets better and better. Cannot wait for my fav moments to be animated AGHHHHH THIS EPISODE WAS AMAZINGMappa is really doing an excellent job with this adaptation. Each episode just gets better and better. Cannot wait for my fav moments to be animated #Jigokuraku https://t.co/FqXyrj2bTc

Accusations of plagiarism and copying can be damaging to a creator's reputation and career. Thus, it's important to approach these allegations with a critical mindset and analyze the facts thoroughly. In the case of Hell's Paradise and Chainsaw Man, the similarities in monster designs and the connection between Kaku and Fujimoto cannot be denied. However, these factors alone do not necessarily indicate that Kaku has blatantly copied Chainsaw Man.

The world of manga is vast and diverse, with countless creators drawing inspiration from various sources. This, in turn, thins the line between inspiration and plagiarism and gives creators the benefit of the doubt.

In the case of Hell's Paradise, evidence suggests that while there may be some shared influence between Kaku and Fujimoto's works, the series remains a unique and original creation in its own right. For fans, it's essential to appreciate the art and creativity that goes into producing these engaging and thrilling stories rather than focusing on unfounded allegations.

