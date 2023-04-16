Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anticipation for Jigokuraku episode 4 is growing among fans after the thrilling conclusion of episode 3. As the series delves deeper into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, the excitement and suspense among fans has also been increasing.

Previously, Jigokuraku episode 3 took Gabimaru and Sagiri on an intense journey through the mysterious island, where they faced new adversaries like Twisted Keiun and encountered bizarre creatures. The evolving relationship between Gabimaru and Sagiri took center stage as they learned to see emotions as a source of strength.

With the introduction of new characters and the looming threat of the Iwagakure assassins, this action-packed episode set the stage for even more thrilling adventures to come. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered a lot of attention around the world, and fans are eager to find out what happens next.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 4: A fierce battle against mysterious creatures is about to break out

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Jigokuraku episode 4 is scheduled to air on April 22, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. The upcoming episode will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour after the official release.

Here are the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, April 22

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, April 22

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, April 22

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 22

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, April 22

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 22

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, April 23

What to expect in Jigokuraku episode 4?

As the third episode has adapted three chapters, up to chapter 6 from the manga, the fourth episode is expected to continue after that. In Jigokuraku episode 4, the intensity is set to escalate as Gabimaru and Sagiri encounter even more dangerous adversaries on the island. The previous episode also hinted at a new threat emerging in the form of the island's monstrous creatures.

In Jigokuraku episode 4, as Gabimaru and Sagiri continue to face deadly creatures, they must also contend with other prisoners and executioners, like Yuzuriha of Keishu, Tamiya Gantetsusai, and their Asaemon executioners.

Further, as the duo navigate this treacherous island, the growing bond between them will be put to the test, and their convictions will be challenged as they confront the reality of their situation.

A brief recap of Jigokuraku episode 3

In Jigokuraku episode 3, Gabimaru and Sagiri continued their exploration of the mysterious island, looking for the Elixir of Life. Along the way, they faced a deadly convict named Twisted Keiun, who attacked them. Despite Keiun's formidable arsenal, Gabimaru showcased his exceptional combat skills, easily countering the assault.

After the battle, Yamada Asaemon Kisho, a fellow Asaemon, beheaded Keiun and warned Sagiri of the impending dangers on the island, including the arrival of Iwagakure assassins and the possible betrayal of other Asaemon members. Meanwhile, the revelation of Iwagakure's involvement in the episode shook Gabimaru, leading him to attack Sagiri in an attempt to prove his strength and secure his survival.

As the two fought, Gabimaru recalled the Iwagakure Chief's teachings about emotions being a weakness. However, he eventually realized that emotions could be a source of strength, leading to a turning point in his relationship with Sagiri. They forged a deeper bond, with Sagiri understanding and aligning her emotions with Gabimaru's.

Mappa's Jigokuraku episode 3 concluded with the introduction of Tamiya Gantetsusai and his Asaemon executioner, Fuchi, who encountered strange creatures on the island. One such creature, a butterfly with a man's face, stung Gantetsusai, forcing him to take drastic action to prevent the spread of a mysterious affliction.

As Gantetsusai prepared for battle against an approaching beast, Gabimaru and Sagiri encountered another mysterious creature, setting the stage for more intense battles in the episodes to come.

