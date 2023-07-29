5 most overrated seinen manga of all time (& 5 that are underrated)

Seinen manga explores intricate themes and targets a mature readership. However, even within this genre, certain titles gain a lot of recognition and acclaim, while other hidden gems fail to receive the appreciation they deserve. This intriguing disparity between overrated and underrated seinen manga offers an enlightening subject of examination.
Seinen manga encompasses a broad range of genres, spanning from psychological thrillers to slice-of-life dramas. These narratives often delve into mature themes and intricate plots populated by multi-dimensional characters.
Some widely acclaimed seinen manga can be considered overrated, while hidden gems among lesser-known series offer captivating reads that deserve greater recognition
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
From Berserk to Tokyo Ghoul: 5 overrated seinen manga
1) Berserk
Berserk, a dark fantasy seinen manga series, holds the creative vision of Kentaro Miura. The tale revolves around Guts, a solitary swordsman driven by a relentless pursuit to avenge his deceased lover at the hands of demons.
Noteworthy for its expansive narrative, visceral violence, and intricately crafted characters, Berserk has garnered much acclaim. However, some critics contend that the excessive violence overshadows character development potential.
Berserk, often hailed as one of the greatest manga series of all time, is subject to both admiration and criticism. While its dark fantasy setting and gripping action scenes are skillfully executed, the plot tends to be repetitive, and the characters lack depth.
Some may argue that the excessive violence and gore in the series serve no purpose other than shock value, contributing to its overrated status. Additionally, long breaks between releases have posed challenges for readers' engagement.
2) Elfen Lied
The Elfen Lied seinen manga series was created by Lynn Okamoto. Okamoto, a Japanese manga artist known for his works Noitamina and Basilisk: The Kouga Ninja Scrolls, serves as both the author and illustrator of this series. His talent for portraying dark and disturbing imagery has earned praise, with some comparing his work to that of Junji Ito.
Serialization of the series took place in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump from 2002 to 2005. Spanning 12 volumes, it has been translated into English by Dark Horse Comics.
Elfen Lied is often celebrated for its vivid imagery and deep philosophical themes. However, it has received mixed reviews primarily because of its heavy reliance on explicit violence as a means to shock the audience instead of incorporating meaningful storytelling elements.
Critics argue that despite tackling profound concepts like humanity's capacity for cruelty versus empathy, the series falls short of fully exploring these ideas with nuance and complexity.
3) Gantz
Gantz, a Japanese seinen manga series created by Hiroya Oku, tells the gripping tale of Kei Kurono. After meeting a tragic demise in a train accident, Kurono finds himself resurrected by an enigmatic alien orb and thrust into the dangerous mission of extraterrestrial hunting.
Gantz is renowned for its action-packed narrative, visceral violence, and darkly humorous undertones. However, opinions on its quality vary widely.
Some critics argue that the series is excessively violent and lacks well-developed characters. Additionally, the mixed reception towards the ending adds to the debate.
This science fiction series revolves around humans hunting aliens, featuring impressive artwork but a plot riddled with inconsistencies and shallow characterizations.
4) Tokyo Ghoul
The seinen manga series Tokyo Ghoul has garnered a significant following, but it hasn't been immune to criticism. One common concern revolves around the complex storyline and muddled character development. Some readers struggle to forge a connection with the characters due to their frequently shifting motivations and lack of consistent growth throughout the series.
Tokyo Ghoul was created by Sui Ishida, who serves as both the author and illustrator. Ishida is a renowned Japanese manga artist recognized for his notable works, including Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul:re, and Owari no Seraph. His dark and violent artwork has garnered significant acclaim, often drawing comparisons to the esteemed Kentaro Miura.
The series was serialized in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, spanning 14 volumes. Moreover, Viz Media successfully translated the series into English for wider accessibility.
5) Blade of the Immortal
Blade of the Immortal, written and illustrated by Hiroaki Samura, is a captivating Japanese seinen manga series. It revolves around the compelling tale of Manji, a samurai cursed with immortality. His arduous journey entails eliminating 1,000 wicked men to reclaim his mortality.
The series stands out for its impactful depiction of violence, intricately crafted artwork, and multi-layered characters. However, some readers find fault in the lack of character development and an intricate plot that can be challenging to follow, leading them to label it as overrated.
From Vagabond to Pluto: 5 underrated seinen manga
1) Vagabond
Vagabond is a captivating seinen manga series that showcases remarkable artistry and delves into the depths of self-discovery. Renowned individuals such as Takehiko Inoue, the gifted author and illustrator, Yukinobu Shimizu, the insightful editor, Takashi Saito, the talented colorist, and Yoshihiro Nishimura, the esteemed publisher, have collaborated to bring this beautiful and intricate tale to life.
Critically acclaimed by both reviewers and fans, this series is celebrated for its realistic portrayal of sword fighting, exploration of profound themes like life, death, and personal growth, as well as its breathtaking artwork.
Vagabond remains relatively underrated. This masterpiece explores a profound and introspective journey, taking inspiration from the life of the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. With its breathtaking illustrations and insightful philosophy, the series presents a level of depth rarely found in other manga.
2) Oyasumi Punpun
Oyasumi Punpun is a critically acclaimed masterpiece that often goes unnoticed due to its unconventional artwork and dark themes. It fearlessly explores the complexities of adolescence with raw honesty, laying bare human emotions in their most vulnerable states. With an unyielding examination of identity and existentialism, this hidden gem remains criminally underrated.
Inio Asano, a Japanese manga artist known for his works Solanin and Nijigahara Holograph, created the manga series. Asano has received praise for his realistic and often dark portrayal of life, with comparisons drawn to the renowned author Haruki Murakami.
This series was serialized in Shogakukan's seinen manga magazine Big Comic Spirits from 2007 to 2013 and spans 13 volumes. An English translation by Viz Media is also available.
3) Pluto
Despite Naoki Urasawa's reputation for his exceptional storytelling skills, Pluto often gets overshadowed by his other works like Monster. This captivating science fiction thriller presents a darker interpretation of Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy series, delving into profound themes such as humanity's complex relationship with technology and the blurred boundaries between good and evil.
In a futuristic setting, this seinen science fiction crime series delves into the captivating journeys of an android detective and his human partner as they unravel mysterious cases. Engaging character arcs intertwine with a complex plot that explores profound themes of humanity, justice, and morality.
4) Vinland Saga
Vinland Saga, a Japanese historical fiction seinen manga series created by Makoto Yukimura, delves into the captivating tale of Thorfinn Karlsefni. This young Viking protagonist embarks on a quest for vengeance against the person responsible for his father's demise.
Renowned for its grandeur and intricate character development, Vinland Saga authentically portrays the fascinating world of Viking culture. The series is an overlooked masterpiece that combines historical accuracy with captivating characters.
Despite its niche setting in Viking Age England, rather than the more commonly seen Japanese settings, this epic tale of revenge and pacifism offers a profound exploration of human nature within a world consumed by violence. It's unfortunate that outside certain fan communities, the recognition it deserves remains limited.
5) The Promised Neverland
The seinen manga series The Promised Neverland was created by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.
Shirai, a renowned Japanese manga artist, is known for his work in projects like After School Nightmare. He has received high praise for his skill in crafting suspenseful plots and developing complex characters.
On the other hand, Demizu, also a talented Japanese manga artist, is recognized for her exquisite artwork that brings the characters to life with realism and expressiveness.
The Promised Neverland, despite gaining popularity in recent years, remains relatively underrated when compared to other mainstream manga series. This is quite surprising considering its gripping psychological thriller narrative and intricate plot twists that keep readers on the edge of their seats. It truly deserves more recognition for seamlessly blending suspense and thought-provoking storytelling.
In conclusion, seinen manga is a genre tailored for mature readers seeking intricate storylines and well-developed characters. It is important to note that popularity does not always equate to quality. Numerous underrated series present captivating narratives that deserve wider recognition.
