Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12 new release date and time

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12 have been recently announced to be released on December 25, 2023. As the series went into an indefinite hiatus after episode 9, “Treehouse of Dead,” the fandom was utterly shocked, given how the previous installments only experienced not more than a two-week postponement and production delays.

Much to fans' surprise, the final episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes will all be released once as a three-part grand finale on Christmas 2023. Nevertheless, fans will have to endure a wait of over a month to witness the continuation of Akira and his friends’ outing at Gunma, where they will be confronting an imminent threat.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12 will completely adapt the Hometown of the Dead arc

Release date and time:

With the recently revealed broadcast schedule for the final three episodes, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12 on Monday, December 25, 2023. The episodes will be broadcast consecutively on 28 pertinent syndications affiliated with MBS/TBS stations in Japan.

Episodes 10, 11, and 12 will be released worldwide on the same day, which is on Monday, December 25, 2023, thirty minutes later due to the inclusion of English subtitles at 7:10 am on the licensed streaming platforms.

Below is the complete list of the updated release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12, along with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 25, 2023 7:10 am Central Time Monday, December 25, 2023 9:10 am Eastern Time Monday, December 25, 2023 10:10 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 25, 2023 3:10 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 25, 2023 8:40 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, December 25, 2023 4:10 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday, December 26, 2023 1:40 am

Where to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12 will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, the only three platforms to make the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Fans also have the option to catch the special episode on the streaming platforms that will summarize the events leading up to episode 9.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10, 11, and 12

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10 to 12 will completely adapt Hometown of the Dead Arc from chapters 16 to 19 of Haro Aso’s original manga series. The grand finale will be majorly focused on Kanta Higurashi waging a war against the village along with his group, who also carry a similar criminal intent towards the world as him.

Given where episode 9 ended, Kanta will likely open the highway tunnel, which contains an enormous horde of zombies that he will set loose on the village. With the village in danger, Akira and his friends have to fend off the dead while also dealing with Kanta and his menacing group of misfits, who won’t stop until they accomplish their mission.

