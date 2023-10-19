Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 - Where to start reading the manga before the episode airs? Explained

The indefinite hiatus of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 has left fans in a state of profound impatience, eager to discover the next developments in Akira and his friends’ journey. The unexpected conclusion of the ninth installment introduced a new character to the series, one who stands in stark contrast to the protagonist, with ominous goals to achieve before succumbing to the zombie fate.

This twist has only heightened fans’ anticipation as they anxiously await what unfolds next in the story. Regrettably, there has been no official communication from Bug Films or any of the key figures associated with the anime regarding its return.

As a result, it is safe to assume that viewers will have to endure a considerable wait before Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 and subsequent episodes make their way back to the scenes, with a confirmed release schedule still pending.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 will begin adapting chapter 16 of the original manga series

Expand Tweet

The ninth episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, aptly titled “Treehouse of the Dead,” comprehensively adapted chapters 14 and 15 of Haro Aso’s original manga series. This episode revolved around Akira's journey to his hometown through an uncanny shortcut that Shizuka, Kencho, and Betrix deemed a life-threatening death route.

Along the way, they encountered an exceptional carpenter named Masaru Kumino, with whom they built a treehouse, aligning with one of Akira’s goals. After arriving in his hometown, Akira was relieved to find his parents and everyone safe. He further discovered that the village became a safe haven for travelers. His reunion with his parents added to the heartwarming moments in the episode.

The final segment of the episode introduced a new character named Kanta Higurashi, whose future goals hinted at potential chaos to be unleashed in the village. This character, along with his accomplices, who share the same goal, appeared to threaten the village, requiring Akira, Kencho, Shizuka, Beatrix, and the villagers to prepare for potential challenges.

Expand Tweet

In the upcoming Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10, titled “Hometown of the Dead 1,” the story will continue from the 16th chapter of the manga. This episode will explore Akira’s pursuit of his new goal, which involves acquiring dreadlocks. Additionally, it will delve deeper into the village’s dynamics and introduce new characters.

The Hometown of the Dead storyline will be divided into three parts, with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 covering one-third of it. In this new arc, Higurashi will attempt to unleash chaos with zombies in the village, aided by his accomplices.

Akira and his friends will stand their ground, working to protect everyone and subdue Higurashi and his group of misfits. The stage is set for an exciting and intense continuation of the series.

Expand Tweet

As the wait for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 continues, fans’ anticipation has reached fever pitch with no official release dates in sight. The uncertainty only adds to the excitement, building suspense for what’s to come in this gripping series.

In the meantime, there’s a silver lining for fans. The manga of the series is still running, offering an opportunity for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the original source material. Dive into the pages of the manga, where the story unfolds at its own pace, and enjoy the adventure while the fandom awaits the return of the anime.

The world of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is alive and well within the pages of Haro Aso’s manga, ready to offer engaging and immersive experiences for fans. It offers an opportunity to delve deeper into the intricacies of the story, providing a rich source of content to satisfy fans' desire for more undead action and a captivating plot.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.