Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59- Potential release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 is expected to be released on Wednesday, October 19, 2023, given the previous release patterns of the recent three installments. The chapter will be published in Shgakukan’s Monthly Sunday Gene-X. The manga's latest chapter has taken an unexpected twist, elevating the dose of horror just in time for the Halloween season.

The manga introduces a mysterious, enigmatic entity reminiscent of iconic horror characters like Leatherface and Michael Myers, evoking a classic thriller-slasher vibe. This revelation has left fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59, which will certainly be a nail-biter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 will kick off the summer scare dare

Expected release date and more

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 will potentially be released on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, around 8 am PT in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Like the previous installments, the latest chapters of the manga will be available to read exclusively on VIZ Media, the only online official manga reading website globally.

VIZ Media often simul releases the latest chapters of Haro Aso’s zombie goodness on its platform. Below are the exact release timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59:

Pacific Time: Wednesday, October 18, 8 am

Central Time: Wednesday, October 18, 10 am

Eastern Time: Wednesday, October 18, 11 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, October 18, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, October 18, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Wednesday, October 18, 5 pm

Australian Central Time: Thursday, October 19, 1:30 am

Philippines Standard Time: Wednesday, October 18, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Wednesday, October 18, 12 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Wednesday, October 18, 7 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Wednesday, October 18, 6 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: Wednesday, October 18, 9 am

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 58

Expand Tweet

As Akira and others hit the road, their excitement waned when they ran out of gas, sparking heated arguments and blame-shifting among them. To avoid further conflict, Takeru and Izuna decided to seek help from survivors in the mountains, from where a beam of light was flashing. The duo hoped the people might provide them with the fuel needed to continue their journey.

Keeping their plan a secret from the group, Takeru and Izuna embarked on a surprise mission. Along the way, they hitchhiked with strangers, Kazuki, Selina, and Mercy, who were also headed in the same direction. Mercy, an eccentric individual, shared eerie tales about the mansion near the source of the flashing light, which was once owned by the infamous Yamagami family.

He disclosed that the place had a history of bizarre occurrences and mysterious disappearances. Upon reaching their destination, the group split up to explore. Izuna and Takeru ventured inside the ominous house, while Kazuki and Selina went to check the storage for fuel.

Unbeknownst to them, a mysterious killer wielding a wooden mallet lurked in the shadows, and the three travelers met a grim fate. Meanwhile, Takeru and Izuna, oblivious to the danger, descended into a secret basement, ready to undertake a summer dare of their own.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59

Expand Tweet

As witnessed in the latest chapter, Takeru and Izuna emerged as the sole characters to venture into the eerie ramshackle mansion for fuel. This unexpected detour with some strangers has caused the duo to take the “summer dare” to new and spine-tingling heights.

As anticipated, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead chapter 59 will be the second part of "Haunted Manor of the Dead.” The chapter promises to focus on their harrowing experiences within the creepy mansion, setting the stage for a suspenseful and chilling narrative that has readers hooked and ready for a Halloween-themed thrill.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.