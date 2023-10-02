Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 release date status explored: Everything we know so far

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 was expected to be released on either October 1 or October 2, 2023, given the recently revealed new schedule for the anime. However, the recently refurbished schedule for the anime indicated that the release dates for episodes 10, 11, and 12 were yet to be confirmed, suggesting potential production delays faced by studio BUG FILMS.

The exact reason behind the indefinite postponement of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 remains unknown. While the anime had been experiencing weekly delays, the uncertainty surrounding these release dates has stirred up frustration and confusion among fans, who were already concerned about the fragmented schedule. The situation has left the fandom eagerly awaiting updates and anxious for the continuation of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime spoilers.

BUG FILMS continues to hold silence on the release information of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10

BUG FILMS, the emerging animation studio, initially skyrocketed to fame due to its enchanting animation work in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Fans and critics alike were praising the studio for its visual prowess, making it the talk of the town. However, this newfound reputation faced severe tests when a consistent pattern of delays began to plague the release schedule of the anime.

Fans eagerly anticipated each episode, but the delays took a toll on the studio’s standing in the industry. Despite the setbacks, fans assured themselves that these delays might have been a deliberate choice by the studio to uphold the exceptionally high production standards of the anime.

Unfortunately, neither BUG FILMS nor the key individuals involved ever provided a comprehensive explanation for the erratic release schedule. Now, with the abrupt and indefinite hiatus of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10, the anime community is left in suspense, awaiting an official statement from the studio.

The lack of clarity surrounding the situation has only heightened the sense of uncertainty and frustration among fans. Interestingly, it was Crunchyroll France’s official Twitter/X handle that first broke the news of the postponement of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10.

Surprisingly, the primary official sources had not yet confirmed this delay, adding an element of unexpectedness to the unfolding situation. Fans are now eagerly seeking more information and desperately hoping for an official explanation and resolution to the series’ ongoing production challenges.

Much like some of the Winter releases of 2023, including 'NieR: Automata Ver1.1a,' 'Ayakashi Triangle,' and 'The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2,' the indefinite postponement of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 may extend, potentially stretching into months.

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

episode 9, “Treehouse of the Dead”

In Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9, Akira and his friends face a blocked road tunnel teeming with zombies while trying to reach Gunma. To avoid danger, they embarked on a perilous journey through a dense forest on foot. Amidst the wilderness, they encountered Masaru Kumano, who was being pursued by a zombified boar.

Discovering that Masaru was a carpenter constructing a treehouse in the heart of the forest, Akira and his companions decided to lend a hand, swiftly completing the task. After bidding farewell to Masaru, they continued their hazardous route to Gunma.

Akira was driven by the fear that he might be too late to save his parents. However, upon reuniting with them and the villagers, he was relieved. Akira was determined to spend quality time with his parents and help them in the fields.

The episode then shifted its focus to Kanta Higurashi and his eccentric group, who also created a bucket list that mainly comprised illegal activities that had the potential to wreak havoc in the already zombie-infested world.

