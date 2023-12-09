Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 will be released on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks in Japan. Following its release in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide on various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll and Muse Asia.

In the previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2, Rika Hoshizaki found the means to make a memorable moment with Naoya. However, before she could go any further, Saki Saki and others arrived and interrupted her plans.

The episode also highlighted Shino as she finally mustered up the courage to express her feelings to Naoya through a bold kiss. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see Naoya's reaction in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 is set to release on December 16, 2023, at 2:223 am JST on the BS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks. However, for most fans residing outside Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on December 15.

Here are the release dates and times for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11, according to varying timezones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 15 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, December 15 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 15 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 15 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 15 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 15 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 15 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 16 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 16 4:30 am

Where to watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11

A still from the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Anime enthusiasts living outside Japan can stream the highly-anticipated Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with other titles from the Fall 2023 season. Besides Crunchyroll, the same episode can be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 recap

Episode 10 of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 began with Rika Hoshizaki trying everything to make Naoya fall for him. With Shino's help, she successfully stopped him from kissing Saki Saki and abducted him into a room.

After regaining consciousness, Naoya discovered he was lying on a bed with his hands and legs tied with duct tape. What's more, he even saw Rika on top of him, trying to steal a kiss.

If it hadn't been for Saki Saki and others who arrived with a spare key, the blonde-haired girl would have kissed the protagonist on the lips. Later, Rika consulted Shino and asked her to come up with a better strategy to prevent Naoya from kissing Saki Saki.

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Thus, she advised her to spike Saki Saki and Nagisa's food with plenty of garlic. After talking to Rika, Shino felt that if she had the same courage as her, she would have told Naoya her true feelings.

A few moments later, Naoya arrived and startled Shino, who was busy with her thoughts. He then noticed the white-haired girl holding a ribbon that he had given her a long time back. Moved by her kind gesture, Naoya showered her with praise.

Shino was about to tell Naoya why she kept the ribbon for this long when a gust of wind snatched it from her hands. Even though it fell into the ocean, Shino gave it no second thought and jumped straightaway to retrieve it.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP Studios)

If it hadn't been for Naoya, Shino would have drowned. After escaping from the high waves, the duo found themselves stranded on a deserted island. Since it was late, Naoya and Shino decided to spend the night on the island.

The white-haired girl found herself in plenty of embarrassing situations with Naoya while searching for food and other valuable items.

Later, while Naoya was making a fire for her, Shino decided to muster up her courage and tell Naoya her true feelings. The episode ended with her kissing the protagonist on the lips under a moonlit sky.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Given how the latest installment ended, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 will see Naoya reacting to Shino's sudden kiss. Undoubtedly, it was a surprising moment for him because he never saw her as a "lover."

As for Shino, she was finally able to express her feelings, although in a bold manner. The previews for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11 suggest that Saki Saki and others will arrive on the island. As such, it will be an interesting situation for not only Shino but also Naoya.

