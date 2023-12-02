Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 is slated to release on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels in Japan. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on various streaming platforms, including Muse Asia and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 saw Naoya and his girlfriends reach Okinawa. After dropping their luggage at Shino's vacant villa, the group headed to the beach. Much to Naoya's surprise, Minase wanted him to kiss Saki Saki.

However, Hoshizaki overheard Naoya and Minase's plan and decided to use Shino to stop them. Given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 will be released on December 9, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on BS, TBS, and BS-TBS. However, for most fans residing outside Japan, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available on December 8.

Here are the release dates and times for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10, according to varying timezones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 8 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, December 8 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 8 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 8 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 8 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 8 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 8 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 9 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 9 4:30 am

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 streaming details

A still from the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Fans living outside Japan can stream the eagerly anticipated Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with plenty of other Fall 2023 titles. Additionally, the same episode can be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 9 recap

Episode 9 of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 began with Naoya and his girlfriends finally boarding the airplane to Okinawa. The protagonist was frightened since it was his first time boarding a plane.

Nonetheless, he wore a heroic face and promised to protect everyone in case something went wrong. In the end, the plane ride turned out to be a memorable affair for not only Naoya but his friends, as they all held onto their lover during air turbulence.

After landing in Okinawa, the group boarded a bus to arrive at Shino's vacant Villa. No sooner had they arrived than Hoshizaki proposed to go to the beach. Interestingly, Saki Saki and others felt it was the perfect time to flaunt their swimsuits.

A still from the anime (Image via SynergySP)

As such, they headed to the changing room and soon appeared wearing the swimsuits Naoya had handpicked for them. Undoubtedly, the protagonist was overwhelmed. He complimented each of them, including Shino, who wasn't her girlfriend.

Later at the beach, Naoya and Saki Saki felt a spark brewing up between them. However, the latter's shyness again prevented her from kissing her lover. Nagisa noticed it from afar and confided in Naoya her true desire: She wanted him to kiss Saki Saki and make her trip memorable.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP)

Since Nagisa was grateful to Saki Saki, she was willing to sacrifice that much for her. Interestingly, Hoshizaki overheard the entire conversation and buckled up to stop it from happening. She once again blackmailed Shino to prevent Naoya from kissing Saki Saki.

The white-haired girl successfully knocked out the protagonist and carried him to her villa. However, Hoshizaki saw it as an opportunity to make a bold move on Naoya. The episode ended with her getting on top of the protagonist to try and possibly steal the kiss.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Given how the episode ended, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 will see Rika try and make the most of the alone time she got with Naoya. However, someone will come to stop Rika from kissing the protagonist.

Interestingly, the previews for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 10 suggest Shino and Naoya will share a moment. As for Naoya, he will try his best to follow the original plan he discussed with Nagisa.

