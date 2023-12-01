Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers: Kaiser and Ness's history revealed as Kaiser aims to defeat Isagi

While Blue Lock chapter 243 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 6, its spoilers have already arrived online. Kaiser has been tirelessly training to defeat Isagi in the Neo Egoist League. Ness, having known Kaiser, knows that he is capable of doing the impossible.

The previous chapter revealed Ness's past. The backstory revealed how Ness was the only person in his family who liked magic and fiction. Hence, when he identified footballers as magicians, he aspired to become a professional footballer. To achieve his dream, he went to Bastard Muchen's tryouts where he met Michael Kaiser.

Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers and raw scans: Kaiser reveals the meaning behind the Blue Rose

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 243, the upcoming chapter will be titled "The Blue Rose and the Magician (Part 2)." The chapter picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Ness could be seen on the ground while Kaiser approached him.

After seeing Ness on the ground, Kaiser was certain that he was about to give up. Kaiser identified the survival instinct to quit a curse. However, upon seeing his gameplay, Kaiser was sure Ness was not weak and only needed a good player like him to partner up to execute his plans. Thus, he offered his hand to Ness asking him again if he believed in the impossible. To this, Ness responded positively.

As the game resumed, Ness decided to believe in Michael Kaiser and passed the ball to him. However, Kaiser was marked by several players, many of whom blocked his path to the goal. Nevertheless, Kaiser shot for the goal through a narrow gap and scored the goal. Ness was shocked by Kaiser's abilities. However, they kept going and scored two more goals to help their team win 3-2.

Kaiser and Ness's partnership saw them get selected by Bastard Munchen's academy. The two then began their life together as they spent in the cafeteria, training field, and showers.

Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers then saw Ness cutting Kaiser's hair. During this, Kaiser opened up to Ness, conveying how he was a weak-hearted person in the past as well. As he had repeatedly been beaten by the impossible, he got a tattoo of a blue rose to remind him to never go back to the past.

The Blue Rose tattoo signified something that was impossible. Blue is a color that is impossible to exist in nature. Hence, the tattoo signified him making "impossible" possible. In a way, this was his method of rebelling against God's plans. With that, Kaiser revealed how he wanted to win the Champions League and the World Cup and plunge all players in the world into the depths of despair.

Ness seemed happy that Kaiser opened up to him. That's when Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers revealed that Ness not only cut Kaiser's hair but also dyed it blue for him.

Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers then shifted its focus to the present as Kaiser seemingly started choking and coughing up blood. As soon as Ness ran to him, Kaiser revealed that he thought up a new weapon using which he could defeat his rival Yoichi Isagi.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 243 spoilers revealed how Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser became partners and then friends. With this, fans got an idea why Ness chose to be with Kaiser, despite how he got treated. Now that the backstory is completed, fans can expect the Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen match to begin soon.

