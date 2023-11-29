Blue Lock chapter 243: Exact Release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 243 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga series did not announce any breaks, hence, fans can expect the next Blue Lock manga chapter to be released as per its weekly release schedule. The manga will be available to read on the K Manga application and website.

The previous chapter revealed Ness's past and how no one in his family besides him liked magic or fiction. Thus, upon identifying footballers as magicians, Ness decided to become a professional football player, aiming to play for Germany. However, the tryout did not go as he expected. Soon after, he was approached by Michael Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 243 release times in all regions

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 243, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician: Part 2, is set to be released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, the manga will be releasing its chapter on December 6 at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 243 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday December 5 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday December 5 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday December 5 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday December 5 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday December 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday December 5 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday December 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday December 6

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 243?

Fortunately, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga series is available to read in the United States on Kodansha's K Manga service. The service is available as an application and website. Therefore, fans can expect to read Blue Lock chapter 243 through the application or website.

Unfortunately, the same manga service hasn't been made available in other countries. Therefore, fans will need to either purchase a digital or physical copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 242

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 242, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician: Part 1, revealed how Ness's parents were scientists while his older siblings were invested in research. However, Ness himself liked magic and fiction. With no one to share his passion with, Ness looked for magic around him and found it in football.

Thus, he decided to become a footballer and went to Bastard Munchen Academy's tryouts hoping to one day play for Germany. Unfortunately, his opponents were faster and stronger, crushing him. Just as he was about to give up, he was approached by Michael Kaiser who asked him if he believed in the impossible.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 243?

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 243, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician: Part 2, will most likely see Michael Kaiser lead Alexis Ness on the field. While Ness had a lot of talent, he was not able to use his skills to the fullest with his teammates. With Kaiser making his presence known, things might finally change.

Thus, fans can expect to learn how Ness's magic and Kaiser's impact managed to fuse to give rise to their long partnership. In addition, fans can also expect to see the two players get selected for Bastard Munchen and make their debuts.

