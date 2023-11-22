Blue Lock chapter 242: Exact Release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 242 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga series hasn't announced any breaks, so fans can expect the next manga chapter to be released as per its weekly schedule. The manga chapter will be available to read on the K Manga application and website.

The previous chapter saw the Bastard Munchen players reflect on the developments in their match against Ubers. Soon after, Igaguri approached Isagi for some training advice. While Isagi had no concrete suggestion, he managed to spark an idea within Igaguri. Elsewhere, Michael Kaiser trained tirelessly to defeat Isagi.

Blue Lock chapter 242 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 242, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician: Part 1, is set to be released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, the manga chapter will be available to read on November 29 at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 242 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday November 28 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday November 28 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday November 28 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday November 28 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday November 28 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 28 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 29

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 242?

Fortunately for Blue Lock fans, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga series is available to read in the United States on Kodansha's K Manga application and website. Thus, fans can expect to read Blue Lock chapter 242 through the manga service platform.

Unfortunately, the same service hasn't been made available in other countries. Therefore, fans may need to either purchase a physical or digital copy of the Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 241

Blue Lock chapter 241, titled Pickled Radish and Fermented Soybeans, revealed that Barcha was playing Paris X Gen, while Manshine City was playing Ubers. During this time, the Bastard Munchen players were to rest and recover.

Hiori revealed that while he was going against the Blue Lock mentality, he wanted to become a creative player who only plays with players who can sense his passes. Soon after, he revealed that Bastard Munchen fans wished that Isagi and Kaiser would pair up with each other. This did not sit well with Isagi.

Later, Igaguri came to Isagi for some advice. While Isagi could not offer him any concrete training advice, he managed to fire him up. As for Michael Kaiser, he refused to leave Blue Lock without defeating Yoichi Isagi, hence he trained tirelessly.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 242?

Blue Lock chapter 242, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician: Part 1, will most likely reveal Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness's backstory. Given the final illustration in the previous chapter, it can be assumed that the flashback will be from the time they first joined Bastard Munchen. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait to learn the same.

From the context, it seems like Alexis Ness was having trouble playing in the past and Michael Kaiser must have helped him realize that nothing was impossible.

